Kerala student to participate in World Environment Day celebrations with PM Modi

Kozhikode: A school student from Kerala has qualified to participate in the World Environment Day celebrations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5. S Theertha was qualified after winning first prize in an inter-school painting competition organized by the Union Ministry of Nature, History, Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the National Museum of Natural History as part of the United Nations Environment Programme. She is a student of GVHSS, Thamarassery in Kozhikode.

Teertha won the first prize in a painting competition for school students of classes 8 to 12 on the theme: Protecting our oceans from plastic pollution, Fragile marine biodiversity and Healthy oceans for a healthy economy. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Chaubey will present the prize for the Tirtha in New Delhi on June 4.

She has also got an opportunity to participate in the World Environment Day celebrations in New Delhi on June 5 along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A Ujjwala Balya awardee, Theertha also secured an A grade in Bharatanatyam at the State Arts Festival. Teertha, who has been studying painting and dancing since childhood, has won numerous awards for her achievements.

