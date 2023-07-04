Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala's fever cases cross over 12,000; H1N1, Dengue cases spike anr

    Kerala Health update: Dengue cases continue to increase in Kerala. Within a week, 89,453 people had a fever diagnosis. Fever may have been a factor in up to 23 deaths. Only 10 deaths, nevertheless, have been officially reported and verified by the health authority.

    Kerala's fever cases cross over 12,000; H1N1, Dengue cases spike anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported yet another case of death due to fever today. The deceased has been identified as Susheela (48), a native of Vithura in Thiruvananthapuram. She was undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. 

    Also read: Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; Red alert in two districts; Educational institutions closed in 3 districts

    Fever cases in Kerala stand unabated for more than 2 weeks now. The daily number of fever patients, which crossed 10,000 since June 13, has now surged to 12,000. Within a week, the fever infected 90,000 persons throughout the entire state.

    Earlier, when the cases crossed 10,000 there were hardly any reports of H1N1 (swine flu) in the state. However, the H1N1 has also increased sharply and as many as 37 people were infected within a week. One death was also confirmed due to H1N1. 

    Some chickenpox cases are also being reported in Kerala. Within a week, 378 people were infected with chickenpox. 

    At the same time, dengue cases are also alarming in the state. A total of 89,453 people were diagnosed with fever in Kerala within a week. As many as 23 deaths are suspected to be due to fever. However, only 10 deaths have been confirmed and included in the official health department list. 

    Earlier, the health department identified 138 dengue fever hotspots in the state. Kollam and Kozhikode districts were identified with 20 hotspots each. The hotspots were found in the presence of Aedes mosquitoes which spread dengue fever. The health department had also confirmed that type 2 dengue fever cases were rising in Kerala.

    Dengue fever, rat fever, H1N1 and viral fever have claimed lives in Kerala.

    Also read: UK court sentences Kerala man to 40 years for murder of wife, two children

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Ludhiana man posts video of dead rat in restaurant food; leaves netizens shocked snt

    WATCH: Ludhiana man posts video of dead rat in restaurant food; leaves netizens shocked

    Karnataka Dry Spell: Marine species, birds face existential threat as Tungabhadra reservoir water level dips

    Karnataka Dry Spell: Marine species, birds face existential threat as Tungabhadra reservoir water level dips

    SCO Summit 2023: 'Shouldn't hesitate to condemn countries that support terrorism,' says PM Modi WATCH AJR

    SCO Summit 2023: 'Shouldn't hesitate to condemn countries that support terrorism,' says PM Modi | WATCH

    SCO Summit 2023 highlights: PM Modi chairs meeting; Xi, Putin and Sharif in attendance AJR

    SCO Summit 2023 highlights: Economic development key to vision of 'extended family', says PM Modi | WATCH

    Supreme Court defers oath issues notice to Centre Delhi Lt Governor gcw

    Supreme Court defers oath of Delhi power regulator chief; issues notice to Centre, Delhi L-G

    Recent Stories

    Good news for Pawan Kalyan's fans; actor-turned-politician makes Instagram debut; check his account RBA

    Good news for Pawan Kalyan's fans; actor-turned-politician makes Instagram debut; check his account

    Say goodbye to ingrown hair Check out 6 effective tips for smooth skin gcw eai

    Say goodbye to ingrown hair! 6 effective tips for smooth skin

    Kovalam to Alleppey: 10 serene beaches of Kerala ATG EAI

    Kovalam to Alleppey: 10 serene beaches of Kerala

    WATCH Ludhiana man posts video of dead rat in restaurant food; leaves netizens shocked snt

    WATCH: Ludhiana man posts video of dead rat in restaurant food; leaves netizens shocked

    Karnataka Dry Spell: Marine species, birds face existential threat as Tungabhadra reservoir water level dips

    Karnataka Dry Spell: Marine species, birds face existential threat as Tungabhadra reservoir water level dips

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon