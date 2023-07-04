Kerala's fever cases cross over 12,000; H1N1, Dengue cases spike anr

Kerala Health update: Dengue cases continue to increase in Kerala. Within a week, 89,453 people had a fever diagnosis. Fever may have been a factor in up to 23 deaths. Only 10 deaths, nevertheless, have been officially reported and verified by the health authority.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported yet another case of death due to fever today. The deceased has been identified as Susheela (48), a native of Vithura in Thiruvananthapuram. She was undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Also read: Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; Red alert in two districts; Educational institutions closed in 3 districts

Fever cases in Kerala stand unabated for more than 2 weeks now. The daily number of fever patients, which crossed 10,000 since June 13, has now surged to 12,000. Within a week, the fever infected 90,000 persons throughout the entire state.

Earlier, when the cases crossed 10,000 there were hardly any reports of H1N1 (swine flu) in the state. However, the H1N1 has also increased sharply and as many as 37 people were infected within a week. One death was also confirmed due to H1N1.

Some chickenpox cases are also being reported in Kerala. Within a week, 378 people were infected with chickenpox.

At the same time, dengue cases are also alarming in the state. A total of 89,453 people were diagnosed with fever in Kerala within a week. As many as 23 deaths are suspected to be due to fever. However, only 10 deaths have been confirmed and included in the official health department list.

Earlier, the health department identified 138 dengue fever hotspots in the state. Kollam and Kozhikode districts were identified with 20 hotspots each. The hotspots were found in the presence of Aedes mosquitoes which spread dengue fever. The health department had also confirmed that type 2 dengue fever cases were rising in Kerala.

Dengue fever, rat fever, H1N1 and viral fever have claimed lives in Kerala.

Also read: UK court sentences Kerala man to 40 years for murder of wife, two children