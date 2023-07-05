Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in 2 districts, orange alert in 12 districts

The cyclonic circulation that was over the southwest Bay of Bengal and its surrounding area is now over the west-central Bay of Bengal, adjacent to the coast of North Andhra Pradesh, and it stretches between 1.5 and 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestward with height.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Wednesday (July 5) in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. An orange alert has been sounded in the remaining 12 districts of the state. The IMD has informed the possibility of heavy rain in Kerala for two more days. The State Disaster Management Authority also informed that a low-pressure area is prevailing from the Gujarat coast to the Kerala coast.

Due to the incessant rainfall, water from the Manimala River inundated several houses in Thiruvalla Municipality on Wednesday. The Thirumalida Mahadeva Temple and the Public Indoor Stadium in Mallappally were flooded.

Due to heavy rains in Kerala, two shutters of the Kalarkutty dam in Idukki were raised by 15 cm each on Wednesday. Two shutters of the Pambla dams were also opened today. The first shutter was raised by 75 cm and the second shutter by 30 cm. Officials said people on the Periyar coast should remain alert.

On account of heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram and possibility of landslides, tourists will not be allowed entry to Ponmudi Hills.

