Kerala: Five-member family swept away in Kuthirapuzha; 3 rescued

Malappuram: A five-member family swept away in Kuthirapuzha at Amarambalam in Nilambur, Malappuram on Wednesday morning. The family was staying in a rented house near the Amarambalam temple. Two children, fortunately, escaped unhurt from the currents of the Kuthirapuzha river. They informed the locals about the incident and started searching for the missing three. A woman was found three kilometres away from the temple.

A search is on for the two missing persons namely Susheela (60) and Anushree (12).

According to the locals, there was no heavy rain or large flow in the river at the time of the incident. The temple authorities also said that people do not come in the wee hours to offer bali in the Amarambalam temple. Suspicions are rife that the family may have attempted suicide.

Meanwhile, the shutters of Kallarkutty Dam in Idukki have been raised by 15 cm. The dam can hold water with a maximum limit of 456.60 metres and the current water level is 454.55 metres. On the other hand, three-rain-related casualties were reported in Wadakkancherry of Palakkad, Arippalam in Thrissur and Adoor in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday.