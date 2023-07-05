Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Five-member family swept away in Kuthirapuzha; 3 rescued

    A five-member family swept away in Kuthirapuzha at Amarambalam in Nilambur, Malappuram on Wednesday morning.

    Kerala: Five-member family swept away in Kuthirapuzha; 3 rescued anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 9:46 AM IST

    Malappuram: A five-member family swept away in Kuthirapuzha at Amarambalam in Nilambur, Malappuram on Wednesday morning. The family was staying in a rented house near the Amarambalam temple. Two children, fortunately, escaped unhurt from the currents of the Kuthirapuzha river. They informed the locals about the incident and started searching for the missing three. A woman was found three kilometres away from the temple. 

    A search is on for the two missing persons namely Susheela (60) and Anushree (12). 

    According to the locals, there was no heavy rain or large flow in the river at the time of the incident. The temple authorities also said that people do not come in the wee hours to offer bali in the Amarambalam temple. Suspicions are rife that the family may have attempted suicide.

    Meanwhile, the shutters of Kallarkutty Dam in Idukki have been raised by 15 cm. The dam can hold water with a maximum limit of 456.60 metres and the current water level is 454.55 metres. On the other hand, three-rain-related casualties were reported in Wadakkancherry of Palakkad, Arippalam in Thrissur and Adoor in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. 

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Sherpa meeting in Hampi: Delegates from 43 nations likely to participate vkp

    G20 Sherpa meeting in Hampi: Delegates from 43 nations likely to participate

    Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar Who has more support Both camps ask MLAs to attend meetings gcw

    Sharad Pawar asks MLAs to attend meeting today, Ajit camp issues whip too

    Weather update Fresh spell of monsoon showers likely in Delhi IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai gcw

    Weather update: Fresh spell of monsoon showers likely in Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai

    Kerala news LIVE 5 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain batters Kerala; Orange alert in 12 districts today

    Kerala Monsoon: IMD issues orange alert; Educational institutions to remain closed in six districts

    Monsoon: Schools and colleges to remain closed in six Kerala districts on July 5; IMD red alert in some areas

    Recent Stories

    Who is Arthana Binu? Malayalam actress accuses father Vijayakumar for threats and trespassing on her property (Details) RBA

    Who is Arthana Binu? Malayalam actress accuses father Vijayakumar for threats, trespassing on her property

    ICAI CA Final Inter May 2023 result to be declared today Here is how you can check your marks gcw

    ICAI CA Final, Inter May 2023 result to be declared today; Here's how you can check your marks

    G20 Sherpa meeting in Hampi: Delegates from 43 nations likely to participate vkp

    G20 Sherpa meeting in Hampi: Delegates from 43 nations likely to participate

    Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar Who has more support Both camps ask MLAs to attend meetings gcw

    Sharad Pawar asks MLAs to attend meeting today, Ajit camp issues whip too

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff with Impressive victory osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff with Impressive victory

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon