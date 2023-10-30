Kerala: Private buses go on flash strike in Kannur and Kozhikode

The private buses conducted strike in Kannur and Kozhikode due to the arrest of a bus employee in the POSCO case in Thalassery on Monday.

Kannur: Kannur: The private buses went on strike on short notice on the Kannur and Kozhikode routes on Monday. The protest was over the arrest of a bus employee in the POSCO case in Thalassery. The strike covers more than 15 routes.

A POCSO case was registered against the conductor of the bus plying on the Kariyad-Thalassery route on the basis of a complaint by two students. The students complained that they were continuously harassed. The police arrested the conductor and remanded him.

The strike was called by the workers through WhatsApp. After the strike, students and common people are in trouble.

The bus workers are also on strike on Kozhikode routes. The strike has been conducted on the Thalassery-Thottipalam, Kozhikode-Thalassery, Kozhikode-Kannur, and Kozhikode-Vadakara routes.

Similarly, in Thrissur, a protest is also going on in the incident where the bus employee was arrested for letting the student off the bus. Most of the passengers learned about the strike after reaching the bus stand.

