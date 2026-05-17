Preparations are on for the new UDF government's swearing-in in Keralam, to be held at the Central Stadium. CM-designate VD Satheesan has submitted the final cabinet list to the Governor as the party returns to power after a decade.

Preparations for Swearing-in Ceremony at Central Stadium

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Sunday said that preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Keralam are being carried out by the state protocol and General Administration Department in coordination with the Chief Minister-designate's office, as political enthusiasm builds ahead of the formation of the new administration. Describing the scale and arrangements for tomorrow's event, Suresh said the ceremony will be held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, noting that the venue has hosted several historic events in the past, including earlier swearing-in ceremonies of the VD Satheesan government.

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"The preparation for tomorrow's swearing-in ceremony is being handled by the state protocol and the General Administration Department, in coordination with the Chief Minister-designate's office," he said. Explaining the choice of venue, he added that logistical considerations led to the selection of the stadium over Raj Bhavan. "The ceremony will be held at the Central Stadium, where many historic functions have taken place, including previous swearing-ins of the Vijayan government. Raj Bhavan is too small to accommodate the expected crowd, so the stadium was chosen for convenience..." Suresh said.

'Enthusiastic' UDF Workers Await Ceremony

Highlighting the political mood within the party, he said there is widespread enthusiasm among workers as the party prepares to return to power after a decade. "After 10 years, our party is returning to power, and workers are enthusiastic to witness this unprecedented swearing-in ceremony," he said.

Speculation Over TN CM's Attendance

Suresh also addressed speculation regarding the possible presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the ceremony. "There are speculations that Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay is coming," he added.

CM-designate Satheesan Finalises Cabinet

Ahead of the swearing-in of Keralam Chief Minister tomorrow, the chief minister-designate V D Satheesan on Sunday called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar and submitted the final list of his proposed cabinet ministers, which includes three women. Addressing a press conference at the Cantonment House in Thiruvanathapuram, Satheesan announced the names of 20 of his cabinet ministers, who will take the oath alongside him at tomorrow's swearing-in ceremony.

Key Appointments Announced

The cabinet ministers include Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph, and K Muraleedharan. "Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will be the Speaker and Shanymol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker," Satheesan said, adding that the Deputy Speaker will be Shanimol Usman and the Chief whip will be Kerala Congress chief PJ Joseph.

UDF Ends LDF's Decade-Long Rule in Keralam

The United Democratic Front (UDF) government is scheduled to be sworn in on Monday at a ceremony at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The Congress-led UDF recently ended the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule in Keralam, securing a decisive mandate in the state Assembly elections. (ANI)