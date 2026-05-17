At a Rotary seminar in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta said effective leadership means taking people along and becoming a medium for positive change. He praised Rotary's 'Service Above Self' motto and its role in social dedication.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Sunday that effective leadership is not merely about holding a position, but about taking people along, understanding the needs of society and becoming a medium for positive change. Addressing the Club Leadership Learning Seminar organised by Rotary District 3070 in Jammu, the Governor expressed happiness over the participation of delegates from Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, saying it reflected deep commitment towards service, leadership and social dedication.

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Role of Social Organisations in 'Viksit Bharat'

Appreciating the Rotary International motto 'Service Above Self', he said Rotary is not just an organisation but a global movement dedicated to the service of humanity. He described Rotary's contribution in the fields of education, healthcare, environmental conservation, water conservation, women empowerment, disaster relief and social development as inspiring.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the Governor said the role of social organisations and voluntary institutions is extremely important in achieving the national goal. He said organisations like Rotary act as a strong bridge between society and the administration, and meaningful transformation is possible only through joint efforts of the government and society.

Tackling Social Challenges through Public Participation

The Governor expressed concern over major social challenges facing the country, including rising drug abuse, environmental imbalance, mental stress, lack of health awareness and increasing social disconnect among youth. He said government efforts alone are not sufficient to address these issues, and active public participation is equally necessary.

He said blood donation camps, health check-up drives, cleanliness campaigns, educational assistance, plantation drives and disaster relief activities organised by Rotary Clubs are excellent examples of positive social transformation. "True leadership is that which strives to extend assistance to the last person in society," he added.

Call for Fuel Conservation and Civic Awareness

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also referred to the Prime Minister's appeal for fuel conservation. He urged people to make greater use of public transport, avoid unnecessary use of private vehicles, switch off engines at traffic signals and adopt carpooling. He called upon Rotary Clubs to spread public awareness on fuel conservation, saying small collective efforts by millions of people can bring major change in the country's energy security.

He said whenever the Prime Minister calls upon the nation for a cause, it becomes the responsibility of every citizen to implement it in practice. Collective efforts and civic awareness, he added, are the hallmarks of a developed and responsible society.

The Governor congratulated Rotary Club Jammu Tawi and Rotary District 3070 for successfully organising the seminar and extended his best wishes to all participants for their bright future and continued social service. (ANI)