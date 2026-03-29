Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan expressed confidence that the UDF will win the upcoming Assembly elections due to 'huge anti-incumbency' against the LDF government, which he says has failed on all fronts, including finance and education.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and Congress leader VD Satheesan on Saturday expressed confidence that the United Democratic Front will receive strong public support in the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking with ANI, Satheesan criticised the ruling Left Democratic Front government, raising concerns over Kerala's financial condition and its policies in education and healthcare.

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UDF Slams LDF Governance, Confident of Win

"There is a good turnout in favour of the UDF... I have visited 125 constituencies. They supported us. I feel that there is a huge anti-incumbency against the government. It will be worked out. The government has failed everywhere. Kerala's fiscal situation is vulnerable. The higher education system here is very poor. Kerala will be an old-age home in 5 years," he said.

'New Era Yatra' and Alternative Policies

He also spoke about the Opposition's preparations, stating that the UDF has developed alternative programmes and projects across sectors to address what he described as governance failures. "We are the first opposition in the country. We started our research. Now we have alternative programs and concrete projects in all the fields. Wherever the government fails, we have clear programs for that. Our narrative is: The health of Kerala is in a ventilator. We appointed a health commission and conducted a health conclave, which saw the participation of more than 300 doctors, both national and international. We prepared a health document. We have an education document, and we have dreamy projects including aviation projects," he said. "UDF will change the entire Kerala. When the people believe that, this misrule will end, and a new era will start. That is why my yatra is called: New Era Yatra. It will start a new era in Kerala," he added.

LDF Highlights Housing Achievements

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday highlighted the achievements of the LIFE Mission, a flagship housing programme launched in 2016 to provide homes to the landless and homeless. Addressing a press conference in Thrissur, Vijayan said, "In our state, the previous government has tried to take forward development and social justice simultaneously. The interventions made in the areas of housing and fisheries are clear evidence of this. Many people in Kerala are landless and homeless. For them, owning their own home was a distant dream, as they lacked the financial capacity to realise it. This is why the government in 2016 formed the LIFE Mission."

He added that despite political opposition and legal challenges, the project progressed in phases and gained pace after the Left Democratic Front returned to power in 2021.

Kerala Election Schedule

Kerala will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23.