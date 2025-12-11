Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi hit back at the BJP for criticizing Rahul Gandhi's foreign visit, accusing the ruling party of ignoring key issues like inflation while noting that PM Modi also travelled during the session.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Thursday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for overlooking the major issues, such as the IndiGo flight crisis and inflation, and keeping an eye on the LoP Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits. "PM Modi himself went on a foreign visit during the Winter Session. PM Modi does not talk about inflation, IndiGo crises, or Manipur. The govt does not discuss the main issues, but they are more concerned about Rahul Gandhi's foreign visit," he said.

BJP Criticises Rahul Gandhi's Germany Visit

The statement follows the BJP's criticism after Rahul Gandhi announced his visit to Germany. The announcement kicked off a fresh political storm, with the BJP slamming him for going abroad even as the Lok Sabha continues its crucial winter session.

Kangana Ranaut's 'No Substance' Jibe

Earlier, on Wednesday, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took a sharp dig at Rahul Gandhi over his upcoming visit to Germany, saying that "this person has no substance and strength of character".

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Ranaut said, "I don't keep track of his tours, nor do I read any news about him. So what can I say about his tours? But it's pretty obvious to everyone why his party has fallen to single digits." "I don't want to comment on this kind of character because you know that person has no substance, strength of character," she added.

Indian Overseas Congress Details Visit Agenda

Meanwhile, Gandhi is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin on December 17, where he will meet IOC leaders from across Europe. The Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) has described the visit as a significant outreach initiative aimed at strengthening the party's global engagement.

The IOC announced that Rahul Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, where Presidents of IOC chapters across Europe will gather to discuss NRI issues, the Congress Party's strengthening, and strategies to expand the party's ideological reach.

Ausaf Khan, President of IOC Austria, said the organisation is "honoured" to host Gandhi, noting the presence of senior leaders such as Sam Pitroda and Dr. Arathi Krishna. "We are honoured to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will be engaging with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025. The event will bring together all Presidents of the Indian Overseas Congress from across Europe, providing a unique platform to discuss key issues with Shri Rahul Gandhi, particularly on strengthening the Congress Party, NRI issues, and further exploring how the IOC can play a pivotal role in connecting more people to the party and spreading its ideology. We look forward to receiving invaluable guidance from our senior leadership, including Shri Rahul Gandhi, Shri Sam Pitroda, Dr. Arathi Krishna, and other esteemed leaders. Ausaf Khan, President, IOC, Austria," Indian Overseas Congress' X post read. (ANI)