BJP's Vattiyoorkavu candidate R Sreelekha vowed to make the constituency greener and more traffic-friendly. She plans a skill hub for youth, a happiness centre for seniors, and aims to improve the lives of women and children in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate R Sreelekha on Thursday vowed to make Kerala's Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency greener, more eco-friendly and more traffic-friendly ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls.

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Plans for Vattiyoorkavu

Speaking exclusively with ANI, Sreelekha emphasised that the population of senior citizens is comparatively more than that of youth, as she outlined her plan to create a skill hub in the city to create more opportunities for youth "In my constituency, the homes are there, and only elderly people are there. So now we are the senior citizens constituency. Which needs to change. We need more youth, so for the youth, I plan to create a skill hub. And of course, for the citizens, I'm planning for the happiness centre. They can come together and will do various activities and will do some welfare for the public. Also, charitable work and other things. Development is our priority. There is a place where a lot of development has been promised, but not fulfilled. I see a lot of places are broken, broken junctions, so we need to work on them. Make the city greener, more eco-friendly, and more traffic-friendly," she said.

Focus on Women and Development

Speaking about the BJP's manifesto, she said, "I have been campaigning for over 10 days, and the manifesto will be prepared by the party. Our manifesto will be on development, safety, security, betterment of the people, and in my particular case, I am concentrating on making the lives of women better and more secure. My passion is for women and children, helping them to grow and develop better, betterment of the people, so they won't go abroad and other states to find a job. They can stay here and can find a job here."

On Women's Reservation Bill

Further talking about the reservation bill, Sreelekha said, "Women's reservation has been in the pipeline for a long time. So needed a lot of discussion. Needed a pass from one section to another section. And get it approved by various committees. Now it has come to a particular stage where it will become a reality. I totally approve of woman reservation bill.:

Rejects 'B Team' Allegations

On UDF allegations of BJP being the "B team" of LDF, Sreelekha termed it as a "false narrative" stemming from the fears of both parties. "I think LDF and UDF both are scared now. That's why they are creating false narratives like the B team. This is nothing like that. Both parties are scared of the BJP because we are seeing that a lot of people from both parties are leaving and endorsing the NDA alliance," she said.

"Every day, we are witnessing 30 to 50 people dropping their earlier parties and endorsing the BJP. This is a very heartening change in Kerala," She added.

R. Sreelekha is an Indian retired police officer in the Indian Police Service who was the first woman IPS officer as well as the first woman Director General of Police from Kerala. R Sreelekha is contesting from the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency.

Kerala will go to the polls on April 9 and votes will be counted on May 4. Congress-led UDF is seeking to oust ruling LDF from power in the state. (ANI)