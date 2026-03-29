BJP's V Muraleedharan asserts a 'mood for change' in Kerala, especially in Kazhakkoottam. With PM Modi's visit intensifying the campaign, the PM attacked the LDF and UDF for corruption, promising development with 'Modi's guarantee'.

BJP Sees 'Mood for Change' in Kerala

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, BJP candidate for Kazhakkoottam, V Muraleedharan, asserted that a strong "mood for change" is visible among voters in the constituency and across the state. His remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first BJP-NDA rally in Kerala, intensifying the party's campaign push. Muraleedhanran expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would benefit from the shifting political sentiment, particularly in Kazhakkoottam.

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"There is a general mood among the people that there is a need for a change, especially in Kazhakkoottam and in general in the state of Kerala. I'm sure that NDA will benefit from that, and this election will give a result which will be in favour of NDA and BJP in Kazhakkoottam," he told ANI. Highlighting the significance of the Prime Minister's visit, he added, "Prime Minister Modi is making his first visit today. I'm sure that the momentum of the elections will go up, especially the BJP workers and pro-development citizens who are in favour of Kerala progressing and Kerala going ahead, they are enthused by the visit of the Prime Minister, which is going to happen today and the next phase, which will be in Trivandrum."

PM Modi Assails LDF, UDF; Promises Development

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Palakkad, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of corruption and vote-bank politics. "Keralam has been trapped for decades between the two masks of selfish politics... one corrupt, the other mega-corrupt," he alleged.

The Prime Minister further claimed that the NDA's growing popularity reflects a desire for change. He assured voters that a BJP-led government would ensure rapid development in the state, calling it "Modi's guarantee."

Election Details

Kerala will go to polls in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

During this election, the Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade. Around 2.7 crore electors are expected to participate in the election. (ANI)