CPI(M) leader MV Govindan attacked the Congress-led UDF over internal discord in its candidate selection for Kerala Assembly elections, stating their confidence has weakened. He asserted the LDF is poised for a third term due to public acceptance.

CPI(M) Slams UDF's 'Internal Discord'

CPI (M) State Secretary MV Govindan launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), alleging internal discord in its candidate selection process ahead of the Assembly elections, while backing a third term for the Left Democratic Front (LDF). He said the Opposition's early confidence has weakened due to unresolved issues within its own ranks "The Indian National Congress and the United Democratic Front had approached the upcoming election with a lot of confidence. They believed they would be able to put up a strong fight, especially based on their assessment of strength at the local body elections. However, with the candidate selection process, they have now realised that their problems lie within their own camp," Govindan said.

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He pointed to delays in accommodating senior leader K Sudhakaran, stating, "It took them so long to decide on accommodating K Sudhakaran, and even now, reports suggest he continues to maintain a firm stand. This round of candidate selection will only deepen the crisis within the Congress."

LDF Poised for Third Term, Says Govindan

Govindan asserted that the LDF is witnessing growing public acceptance, positioning itself strongly for a third consecutive term. "At a time when people across the state are strongly accepting the Left Democratic Front's journey towards a third consecutive term, it must be understood that this is not about any individual Chief Minister, minister, or MLA. A third term for the LDF is something that has become essential in Kerala's political context, as it is aimed at serving the people and continuing the development trajectory. In this election backdrop, the LDF will be able to achieve significant political gains and further strengthen its position among the people," he said.

Congress Finalises Candidate List: VD Satheesan

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Thursday announced that the Congress party has completed the candidate selection process for all 95 seats it is contesting in the upcoming state elections. Congress leader and State LoP VD Satheesan, while speaking to ANI, said, "We have decided on all the 95 candidates in the Kerala Assembly elections... We declared 55 seats the day before yesterday, and we decided on the rest of the 40 seats now. The selection of the candidates is over, now we are going to campaign..." (ANI)