Congress MLA AP Anil Kumar launched his campaign for Kerala polls in Wandoor, asserting that people are against the LDF government's 'anti-people policies' and expressing confidence that the UDF will secure a huge majority and return to power.

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, Congress MLA AP Anil Kumar on Sunday launched his campaign in Wandoor (SC) constituency, asserting that the people are against the current government's "anti-people policies" and expressing confidence of securing a "huge majority". Speaking to ANI, Anil Kumar said, "The people of Kerala are strongly against this government and its anti-people policies. They are eagerly waiting for April 26 to cast their votes. Wandoor (SC) is a strong constituency, and I am confident we will secure a huge majority. Over the past 10 years, sectors like health and education have suffered greatly. The UDF government will return, and we will focus on the welfare of the people and the revival of these crucial sectors. The first phase of preparations is complete, and the campaign begins today."

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UDF Confident of Securing Over 100 Seats

Further, MP Abdussamad Samadani also expressed confidence that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to secure over 100 seats, citing public desire for change after a decade of Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule. Speaking to reporters, he said, "We expect to win more than 100 seats. In any major election, there is always a discussion of anti-incumbency public sentiment against the ruling government. This feeling is particularly strong in Kerala due to several flawed policies by the current administration. People are thinking about change, and such a change is likely to happen. The political climate is fully favourable for the UDF, which is why voters are looking to bring a UDF government to Thiruvananthapuram in this election. Across Kerala, we are seeing a clear trend in favour of the UDF. People are aligning with the UDF."

Congress Candidate Lists Announced

Congress had already announced its candidate lists for the polls. The second list of 37 candidates, released on Thursday, included TO Mohanan from Kannur, Senapathy Venu from Udumbanchola, Santhakumar from Adoor (SC), Sandeep Varier from Trikaripur, M Liju from Kayamkulam, and Abin Varkey from Aranmula.

In its first list, Congress had announced 55 candidates, including Kerala Congress Committee President Sunny Joseph from Peravoor and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan from Paravur. K Muraleedharan, former MP and son of veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran, had been fielded from Vattiyoorkavu.

Election Schedule

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23. (ANI)