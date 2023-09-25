Kerala: Police unearths drug trade in dog protection centre in Kottayam

A drug operation was found to be operating within a dog protection centre in Kottayam, where dogs were strategically used to deter a police raid. A man named Robin used to deal in drugs under the guise of running a dog protection centre in a rented house in Kumaranellur.

Kottayam: A drug operation was found to be operating within a dog protection centre in Kottayam, where dogs were strategically used to deter a police raid. A man named Robin used to deal in drugs under the guise of running a dog protection centre in a rented house in Kumaranellur.

The locals learned about the unusual incident of selling ganja at the dog protection centre after the raid conducted by the police. A police team headed by Kottayam Superintendent of Police(SP) reached the spot and conducted an inspection. A special investigation team has been formed under the leadership of Kottayam DySP for further investigation.

The police had received information that the dog protection centre was being used as a front for drug trafficking. However, Robin had trained the dogs to attack individuals wearing police uniforms. Acting on a court order, police officers, numbering eight, executed the midnight raid.

An attempt was made to release the trained dogs to attack the police conducting the raid, but the dog squad reached the spot and brought the situation under control. No injuries were reported among the police personnel.

During the raid, the authorities discovered 17.8 kilogrammes of ganja in the house. Further investigation will be needed to ascertain if other illicit substances are also being traded. The district anti-narcotics squad and the Gandhinagar police Station house officer (SHO) had been actively investigating the case for several days, acting on confidential information that suggested suspicious activities within the house.

Robin, known for his work as a dog trainer, provided dog care services for residents when they were away on vacation. However, he was allegedly engaged in drug trafficking.

The trained dogs posed a significant challenge, as they were conditioned to attack anyone dressed in police attire, making the raid operation especially complex. Robin had previously sought training under a retired BSF officer but was later excluded from the programme.

The SP emphasised that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted to apprehend the accused and identify the owners of the dogs. The shelter housed various breeds, including aggressive foreign ones, totalling 13 dogs. Local residents noted that Robin was not from the area, and their knowledge of him was limited to his role as a dog carer, leaving them deeply surprised by the unfolding events.