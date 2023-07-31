Kerala Police IG Lakshman to withdraw plea against Chief Minister's Office

Kerala's Inspector General of Police, Gugulloth Lakshman approached the High Court seeking to quash the case booked against him for his alleged involvement in Monson Mavunkal cheating case.

Thiruvananthapuram: Inspector General of Police G. Lakshman reversed course days after making accusations against the Kerala Chief Minister's Office and will withdraw his plea with serious allegations. Sources close to Lakshman said that the plea was prepared by the lawyer. It is said that the IG did not know the details of the petition as he was undergoing treatment. It is also alleged that Lakshman withdrew the petition in order to avoid being charged by the police in connection with the fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

In the plea, IG claimed that the Chief Minister's Office was home to an "extra-constitutional authority" that was "compromising, mediating, and arbitrating some of the financial deals in Kerala."

The petitioner states that some of the disputes sent by the High Court to various arbitrators were resolved by the said authority. "That invisible hands and extra-constitutional brain is operating behind the curtain and commanding the second respondent (investigating officer in Monson Mavunkal case) for doing this kind of illegal activities," the plea stated.

IG Lakshman has been accused of offences punishable under Sections 468 ('Forgery for purpose of cheating'), 471 ('Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 420 ('Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 120B ('Punishment of criminal conspiracy').

The crime branch had asked Lakshman to report at the probe team's office at 11 am on Monday. However, he skipped the interrogation citing health concerns.

The IG claimed that his name was not initially mentioned in the Monson Mavunkal cheating case or in the petitions filed before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by the victims. He also pointed out that the cheating case was registered on September 23, 2021 and he was booked as the third accused on June 14, 2023.