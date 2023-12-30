Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Police anticipating retaliation in Kannur or Wayanad after Maoist Kavitha's killing

    The police are anticipating retaliation by the Maoists for the death of a female comrade Kavitha, who was killed in an encounter in Kannur's Ayyankunnu. Kabani Dalam Commander CP Moideen confirmed the death of Kavitha.

    Kerala Police anticipating retaliation in Kannur or Wayanad after Maoist Kavitha's killing anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

    Kannur: The death of Maoist Kavitha, who was critically injured after being shot by Thunderbolt in the forest, has been revealed to have been announced to the outside world by Kabani Dalam Commander CP Moideen and his group. Under CP Moideen's direction, a poster threatening retaliation was displayed in Tirunelli, Wayanad.

    Also read: Kerala: Maoist killed in encounter with Thunderbolt group in Kannur's Ayyankunnu

    Following the Ayyankunnu encounter, CP Moideen arrived in the settled region for the first time. The group consisted of six individuals. Armed groups under the command of CP Moideen used to consistently appear in the Thalapuzha and Peya regions in the past. According to the police's present estimate, there is a possibility of Maoist retaliation in Kannur and Wayanad. In this instance, more monitoring has been implemented in the state's hilly regions where Maoists are known to be prevalent.

    A Maoist poster claimed that one person belonging to their group was killed in an encounter between the Thunderbolt and the Maoists in Kannur's Ayyankunnu. The encounter took place on November 13 at 9:50 am. In a poster put up in Tirunelli, the Maoists claimed that a comrade named Kavitha (Lakshmi) was killed.

    An encounter broke out between Maoists and Kerala Police's specialist unit Thunderbolt at Uruppumkutty Forest in Ayyankunnu Panchayat. Two Maoists reportedly suffered injuries in the encounter. There was a loud explosion and gunfire, according to the locals. 

    The poster also promises revenge will be taken for Kavitha's death at Aralam. The poster was pasted at Gundika Parambu Colony in Tirunelli. A group of six people reached Gundika Parambu Colony late last night. DIG Putta Vimaladitya had stated on that day that some people were injured in the clash that took place in Ayyankunnu.

    Officials said that the Maoists fired at the Thunderbolt team which was patrolling in the forest and the Thunderbolt had to counter fire at the Maoists.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: UP-based techie dies by falling from 33rd floor during night-out at Kodigehalli vkp

    Bengaluru: UP-based techie dies by falling from 33rd floor during night-out at Kodigehalli

    Amrit Bharat Express: Know ticket fare, passenger amenities, number of coaches and more

    Amrit Bharat Express: Know ticket fare, passenger amenities, number of coaches and more

    Kerala: Local bodies to go digital with K-SMART on New Year's Day; Check details anr

    Kerala: Local bodies to go digital with K-SMART on New Year's Day; Check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-634 December 30 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-634 December 30 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    16 km roadshow to projects worth Rs 15000 crore PM Modi's Ayodhya visit ahead of mega Ram Temple event

    16 km roadshow to projects worth Rs 15000 crore... PM Modi's Ayodhya visit ahead of mega Ram Temple event

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: UP-based techie dies by falling from 33rd floor during night-out at Kodigehalli vkp

    Bengaluru: UP-based techie dies by falling from 33rd floor during night-out at Kodigehalli

    SBS Drama Awards 2023 complete winners list: 'Revenant', 'My Demon', 'Taxi Driver 2' win big RBA

    SBS Drama Awards 2023 complete winners list: 'Revenant', 'My Demon', 'Taxi Driver 2' win big

    Amrit Bharat Express: Know ticket fare, passenger amenities, number of coaches and more

    Amrit Bharat Express: Know ticket fare, passenger amenities, number of coaches and more

    Watch Rajinikanth pays visit to Vijayakanth's funeral, breaks down while mourning for DMDK chief RBA

    Watch: Rajinikanth pays visit to Vijayakanth's funeral, breaks down while mourning for DMDK chief

    Kerala: Local bodies to go digital with K-SMART on New Year's Day; Check details anr

    Kerala: Local bodies to go digital with K-SMART on New Year's Day; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon