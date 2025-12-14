HP CM Sukhu stressed Congress's duty to protect votes at the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally in Delhi. The event, led by Rahul Gandhi, protests alleged vote theft, with leaders like Kharge and Gandhi criticising the BJP and the Election Commission.

Congress Rallies Against Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the Congress has protected the right to vote since independence, and that the responsibility to do the same in the future also lies with the party. Speaking to ANI about the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, Himachal CM Sukhu said, "The strength of democracy is the vote, in that context Rahul Gandhi has organised a large rally of 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' at Ramlila Maidan. Congress workers are coming from all states. In the democracy that the Congress party has protected for 75-77 years, if votes are being stolen, then the responsibility to protect it also lies with the Congress party."

Additionally, Congress MP Mallu Ravi criticised the BJP for "not answering" the Opposition's allegation on "Vote theft" and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls during the discussion on electoral reforms in Parliament. "There was a discussion in Parliament about vote theft. We thought that some solution would come out of this discussion, but the Modi government discussed it, but did not answer any questions regarding it... Today, representatives from all over India are coming here for this rally. We believe that this way pressure will be built on the government," he said.

Congress on Sunday held 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, heightening the party's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. The party has intensified its campaign over the alleged "vote chori" and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. Party leaders have described the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government.

Party Leaders Criticise BJP, RSS Ideology

During the rally, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the ideology of the Manusmriti, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and BJP will "destroy the nation". "Only Congress party's ideology can save the nation; ideology of (Mohan) Bhagwat, (Madhav Rao) Gowalkar Guruji, or the Manusmriti will not save the nation, but destroy it. The path the BJP, PM Modi is going, slowly and steadily, they are trying to finish the Constitution," Kharge said during his speech.

Rahul Gandhi Vows Action Against Election Commissioners

Rahul Gandhi, during his speech, vowed to change the 'CEC and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023' and to take action against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi once the Congress returns to power. "Remember these names: Sukhbir Sandhu, Gnyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi. Election Commission is working with BJP. Narendra Modi ji has changed the law for them and said that the Election Commissioner can do anything but no action can be taken against them. Don't forget that you are the EC of India, not Modi's EC. We will change this law and take action against you. Because we are fighting for the truth," he said. (ANI)