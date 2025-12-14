Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has won the National Energy Conservation Award for the second consecutive year. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to TSECL officials in Delhi for securing second place in Group 5.

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) on Sunday received the Energy Conservation Award from President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day in Delhi.

After securing first place in the Group 4 category at the National Energy Conservation Awards in 2024, Tripura secured second place in the Group 5 category in 2025. This back-to-back achievement is widely hailed as a significant success for a small northeastern state, highlighting its focused approach to energy efficiency and responsible power use.

Tripura Honoured at National Ceremony

The award was presented at a national-level ceremony held on Sunday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President of India, Droupadi Murmu, conferred the award upon TSECL's Technical Director, Dr Subir Sen, and Seema Das, AGM and Nodal Officer of the State Designated Agency under the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

President and Union Minister Laud Efforts

The awards were presented under the Ministry of Power's initiative, based on the evaluation of the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2025. Addressing the gathering, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the growing importance of energy conservation. She stated that energy conservation is no longer merely an option but an absolute necessity. According to the President, every unit of electricity saved reflects responsibility towards nature and sensitivity towards future generations. She also noted that India has made remarkable progress in clean energy and energy efficiency, fulfilling several commitments ahead of schedule, which marks an important step in the country's journey towards decarbonisation.

Union Minister for Power, Manohar Lal, who was also present at the event, congratulated the winners of the National Energy Conservation Awards 2025. He said the awards clearly demonstrate that development and environmental protection can move forward together. The Minister also highlighted the significant participation in the National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation, noting that lakhs of students across the country contributed to raising awareness of the importance of energy conservation.

State Performance and Evaluation Criteria

In the State Performance Award for Energy Efficiency, Tripura secured the second position in Group 5. This group included 11 States and Union Territories, including Chandigarh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

The SEEI 2025 index assessed the energy efficiency performance of 36 States and Union Territories for the financial year 2024-25. States were evaluated across seven major sectors,i.e., buildings, industry, transport, agriculture, power distribution companies (Discoms), municipal services and cross-sectoral initiatives.

A total of 66 indicators were used to measure progress, helping states track their energy footprint, adopt best practices and improve through healthy competition. The index has become an important policy tool in strengthening India's overall energy efficiency ecosystem.

State Leadership Reacts to Achievement

Reacting to the achievement, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath described the consecutive national recognitions as a landmark accomplishment for the state. He said that receiving national-level awards for two consecutive years is a rare distinction and a clear reflection of the dedication and hard work of TSECL officials and employees.

The Minister congratulated the entire TSECL team for their relentless efforts, well-planned roadmap and transparent administration. Ratan Lal Nath also urged electricity consumers across the state to become more conscious and responsible in their power usage. He emphasised that preventing electricity waste, using energy-efficient appliances, and adopting responsible consumption habits are crucial to sustaining and improving these achievements.

TSECL MD Credits Collective Effort

TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu also extended his congratulations to all officers, employees and consumers. He said that the award does not belong to a single organisation but to the entire state of Tripura. According to him, the collective efforts of TSECL personnel, effective ground-level implementation and active cooperation from electricity consumers made this national success possible.

Future Implications and Motivation

Stakeholders believe this achievement will further motivate Tripura to strengthen its energy-efficiency initiatives and inspire other states to follow a similar path within India's broader clean energy and sustainability movement. (ANI)