Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Maoist killed in encounter with Thunderbolt group in Kannur's Ayyankunnu

    A Maoist poster in Kannur's Ayankkunnu stated that a member of their gang named Kavitha was killed in an encounter that broke out between the Thunderbolt and the Maoists in November. They have also vowed to avenge her death. 

    Kerala: Maoist killed in encounter with Thunderbolt group in Kannur's Ayyankunnu anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Kannur: A Maoist poster claimed that one person belonging to their group was killed in an encounter between the Thunderbolt and the Maoists in Kannur's Ayyankunnu. The encounter took place on November 13 at 9:50 am. In a poster put up in Tirunelli, the Maoists claimed that a comrade named Kavitha (Lakshmi) was killed. An encounter broke out between Maoists and Kerala Police's specialist unit Thunderbolt at Uruppumkutty Forest in Ayyankunnu Panchayat. Two Maoists reportedly suffered injuries in the encounter. There was a loud explosion and gunfire, according to the locals. 

    The poster also promises revenge will be taken for Kavitha's death at Aralam. The poster was pasted at Gundika Parambu Colony in Tirunelli. A group of six people reached Gundika Parambu Colony late last night. DIG Putta Vimaladitya had stated on that day that some people were injured in the clash that took place in Ayyankunnu.

    Officials said that the Maoists fired at the Thunderbolt team which was patrolling in the forest and the Thunderbolt had to counter fire at the Maoists.

    After the encounter, when the Maoists retreated, the Thunderbolt team inspected this place. A piece of bone from a woman's hand was recovered from there. It is suspected that the injured person may have been killed and the body may have been buried by the Maoists in the forest. The police also believe that the death may have occurred without seeking treatment.

    Three guns were found at the scene of the shooting during the investigation.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi moves High Court seeking anticipatory bail over misconduct case rkn

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi moves High Court seeking anticipatory bail over misconduct case

    Modi govt planning massive drop in petrol, diesel prices soon?

    Modi govt planning massive drop in petrol, diesel prices soon?

    Barcodes for change: Congress unveils innovative crowdfunding strategy at 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur AJR

    'Barcodes for change': Congress unveils innovative crowdfunding strategy at 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur

    Fortifying Ayodhya: 5,000 cops, NSG commandos, AI-based drones and more in place for PM Modi's visit snt

    Fortifying Ayodhya: 5,000 cops, NSG commandos, AI-based drones and more in place for PM Modi's visit

    Centre rejects Kerala's request of Rs 2044 crore; several projects in the lurch anr

    Centre rejects Kerala's request of Rs 2044 crore; several projects in the lurch

    Recent Stories

    cricket India penalised in ICC World Test Championship: Docked 2 points and fined for slow overrate osf

    India penalised in ICC World Test Championship: Docked 2 points and fined for slow overrate

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi moves High Court seeking anticipatory bail over misconduct case rkn

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi moves High Court seeking anticipatory bail over misconduct case

    Modi govt planning massive drop in petrol, diesel prices soon?

    Modi govt planning massive drop in petrol, diesel prices soon?

    Barcodes for change: Congress unveils innovative crowdfunding strategy at 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur AJR

    'Barcodes for change': Congress unveils innovative crowdfunding strategy at 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur

    Fortifying Ayodhya: 5,000 cops, NSG commandos, AI-based drones and more in place for PM Modi's visit snt

    Fortifying Ayodhya: 5,000 cops, NSG commandos, AI-based drones and more in place for PM Modi's visit

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon