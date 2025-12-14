WB Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Salt Lake Stadium after chaos at Messi's event, calling it an 'untold shame'. He proposed a 12-point plan including a judicial inquiry, ticket refunds, and arrest of the organisers, who have now been detained.

Following the chaos at Salt Lake Stadium during the football star Lionel Messi's Kolkata leg of GOAT India Tour 2025, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday visited the stadium with Chief Secretary of West Bengal, Dr Manoj Pant. Bose said the incident has brought untold shame to football fans everywhere, including in Kolkata.

Governor Calls Incident 'Untold Shame'

Speaking to reporters, CV Ananda Bose said, "I could meet the committee which has been set up for this purpose, headed by the Retired Judge of the High Court, the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and others in the picture. They are also having a detailed inspection. This should be an eye-opener for all of us. This incident has brought untold shame to the football lovers everywhere, and in Kolkata. There should be a standard operating procedure for such congregation management in future."

'Public Should Not Suffer': Governor on Commercialisation

"Because when a private party is allowed to commercialise sports and make money, the public should not be the sufferers. There are larger issues of administrative governance involved in that, and also the fundamental rights and the human rights of the people are involved in that. I see it from a larger perspective. My report after discussing with some of the victims will be submitted to the concerned authorities, and I do not want to reveal the content right now, but my report is almost ready. After the mark of this field visit, I will submit my report," he said.

Governor Proposes 12-Point Plan

He further said he has proposed 12 points to the government for the future. "A judicial enquiry should be conducted. Arrest of the organisers. Refund the ticket money paid by the public. Freeze the account of the organiser. There should be a standard operating procedure for congregation management, there should be an insurance scheme, spectators should be insured, and premiums should be paid by the organiser," Governor Bose said.

What Happened at Salt Lake Stadium?

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early.

Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for 'hogging' the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi. The situation escalated when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post. To control the situation, police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd from the ground.

Organiser Arrested for Mismanagement

West Bengal police have arrested the organiser of Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour event for mismanagement of the event. (ANI)