    Kerala: Petrol bombs hurled at hotel in Thrissur; 7 arrested

    Seven people were arrested for throwing petrol bombs at a hotel and house in Thrissur. The seven people including Sanal, Justin, Jijo, Akhilesh and Sanal were arrested in a joint search conducted by Viyyur police and Wadakkanchery police.

    Kerala: Petrol bombs hurled at hotel in Thrissur; probe on
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    Thrissur: An eight-member gang unleashed an attack in Thrissur by hurling petrol bombs at a hotel and a house in Thrissur. The police informed that the arrested persons were involved in several criminal cases. The gang hurled petrol bombs at Arun's hotel near Poomala Church at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

    Kerala: Thousands flock to Punarjani cave for 'noozhal' ritual on Guruvayur Ekadashi

    The Viyyur police reached the spot and started investigation. By the meantime, the gang also attacked Arun's house at 6 am. The family members, including children and women, were present in the house at that time. The violence was led by Sanal. The seven people including Sanal, Justin, Jijo, Akhilesh and Sanal, were arrested in a joint search conducted by Viyyur police and Wadakkanchery police.

    Sanal went to Arun's shop to grab a cup of tea. However, the latter said that the shop was closed and cannot provide any service at the moment. An argument ensued after this. Sanal and his friends suspected that Arun had given information to the police about the drug gang led by Sanal. The primary conclusion is that the attacks are revenge for these two incidents. 

    Meanwhile, an excise assistant commissioner was brutally attacked and injured by drug mafia gangs in Balussery, Kozhikode. Commissioner T.M Srinivasan, Assistant Commissioner of Excise's Kozhikode Exemption Division, was beaten up while going to the temple with his family. The incident took place on Thursday around 7 pm. He was surrounded and attacked by a group of people. He was taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital with severe facial injuries.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
