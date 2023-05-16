Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Patient abuses doctor in General Hospital, arrested

    The accused, identified as Sabari, a native of Poojapura was arrested under the Hospital Protection Act.

    Kerala: Patient abuses doctor in General Hospital, arrested anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 16, 2023, 1:51 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The abuses and attacks on health workers in Kerala continue even after vowing to take stringent action against the accused. A patient on Monday night abused a doctor at General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused, identified as Sabari, a native of Poojapura was arrested under the Hospital Protection Act.

    The patient was seeking treatment for injuries in his hand. He made a scene and shouted abuses at the doctor as the latter was tending to his wound, alleging that it was hurting him. When the Cantonment Police arrived, they took him into custody and later recorded his arrest. Under the non-bailable section, a case has been registered.

    He was neither under the effect of drugs nor any other substances, according to the police. However, according to the police's information, he has a short temperament.

    In a similar incident, a youth allegedly attacked a doctor on Monday night in Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam. The accused is identified as Doyle Waldin, a native of Edappally. The incident happened around 11 pm on Monday when he was brought to the hospital with injuries suffered in an accident. 

    The accused punched and slapped Dr. Irfan, who was on duty when he arrived for treatment. The accused continued to stir up trouble inside the hospital even after that. The hospital staff then notified the police about this. When the police showed up there, they arrested him.

    The incident comes at a time when Kerala is mourning after a young woman doctor, Vandana Das was stabbed to death in Kollam. 

    Vandana Das was a final year MBBS student at Azeezia Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kollam, and a house surgeon at the taluk hospital. The accused Sandeep was under treatment in a de-addiction centre. Sandeep, according to hospital officials, stabbed the doctor six times in the back. She had stab wounds to her back and abdomen, according to the doctors who treated her at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Due to the extensive internal injuries they produced, this turned out to be fatal. 
     

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 1:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi reaches Mallikarjun Kharge's residence; Karnataka CM announcement likely today evening AJR

    Rahul Gandhi reaches Mallikarjun Kharge's residence; Karnataka CM announcement likely today evening

    Doctor Vandana death case: Court sends accused Sandeep to 5-day Crime Branch custody anr

    Doctor Vandana death case: Court sends accused Sandeep to 5-day Crime Branch custody

    'Collect from Congress': Karnataka villagers' refuse to pay electricity bill; video goes viral anr

    'Collect from Congress': Karnataka villagers' refuse to pay electricity bill; video goes viral

    Meet Umasri Pujyam, a 15-year-old NRI who took up campaign to save Godavari; check details AJR

    Meet Umasri Pujyam, a 15-year-old NRI who took up campaign to save Godavari; check details

    Anurag Thakur shares an anecdote with Google CEO Sundar Pichai lauds India digital programme gcw

    When Google CEO Sundar Picha lauded India's digital programme: Anurag Thakur shares anecdote

    Recent Stories

    Honda Elevate mid size SUV to miss out on panoramic sunroof global premiere on June 6 gcw

    Honda Elevate to miss out on panoramic sunroof, global premiere on June 6

    Rahul Gandhi reaches Mallikarjun Kharge's residence; Karnataka CM announcement likely today evening AJR

    Rahul Gandhi reaches Mallikarjun Kharge's residence; Karnataka CM announcement likely today evening

    Doctor Vandana death case: Court sends accused Sandeep to 5-day Crime Branch custody anr

    Doctor Vandana death case: Court sends accused Sandeep to 5-day Crime Branch custody

    From Kedarnath to Cannes says Sara Ali Khan before her debut at Film Festival this year MSW

    ‘From Kedarnath to Cannes’, says Sara Ali Khan before her debut at Film Festival this year

    From Millions to Lakhs: IPL Most Disastrous Pay Cuts Ever!-ayh

    From Millions to Lakhs: IPL's Most Disastrous Pay Cuts Ever!

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon