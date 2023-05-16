Kerala: Patient abuses doctor in General Hospital, arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: The abuses and attacks on health workers in Kerala continue even after vowing to take stringent action against the accused. A patient on Monday night abused a doctor at General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused, identified as Sabari, a native of Poojapura was arrested under the Hospital Protection Act.

The patient was seeking treatment for injuries in his hand. He made a scene and shouted abuses at the doctor as the latter was tending to his wound, alleging that it was hurting him. When the Cantonment Police arrived, they took him into custody and later recorded his arrest. Under the non-bailable section, a case has been registered.

He was neither under the effect of drugs nor any other substances, according to the police. However, according to the police's information, he has a short temperament.

In a similar incident, a youth allegedly attacked a doctor on Monday night in Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam. The accused is identified as Doyle Waldin, a native of Edappally. The incident happened around 11 pm on Monday when he was brought to the hospital with injuries suffered in an accident.

The accused punched and slapped Dr. Irfan, who was on duty when he arrived for treatment. The accused continued to stir up trouble inside the hospital even after that. The hospital staff then notified the police about this. When the police showed up there, they arrested him.

The incident comes at a time when Kerala is mourning after a young woman doctor, Vandana Das was stabbed to death in Kollam.

Vandana Das was a final year MBBS student at Azeezia Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kollam, and a house surgeon at the taluk hospital. The accused Sandeep was under treatment in a de-addiction centre. Sandeep, according to hospital officials, stabbed the doctor six times in the back. She had stab wounds to her back and abdomen, according to the doctors who treated her at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Due to the extensive internal injuries they produced, this turned out to be fatal.

