Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'My marks matters, not my facial hair': UP Board topper Prachi Nigam shuts trolls

    "When I saw that people were trolling me, it didn't bother me much. My marks matters, not my facial hair," she said. Prachi said what ultimately matters are her marks and not her appearance.

    My marks matters, not my facial hair': UP Board topper Prachi Nigam shuts trolls gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

    Prachi Nigam, who scored 98.5% in this year's Uttar Pradesh Class 10 board exams, has spoken out against online bullies who have targeted her because of her facial hair. She remarked that her academic achievements were more important than her beauty.

    “When I saw that people were trolling me, it didn’t bother me much. My marks matters, not my facial hair,” Prachi stated, remaining unaffected by the negative comments about her appearance.

    Prachi also expressed appreciation to people who supported her amid the internet harassment and criticism of her appearance.

    "When my photograph was uploaded on social media as the UP Board examination winner, several people mocked me. At the same time, there were some who encouraged me. I want to thank everyone," she stated.

    Prachi remained unfazed by the criticism, stating, “Those who feel weird about my facial hair can continue trolling, it doesn’t make a difference.” "Even Chanyakya was trolled for his appearance and looks, but it didn't bother him," she remarked, according to an NDTV story.

    Prachi’s photo, shared after the announcement of the UP board results, garnered significant attention and sparked debate on social media. While some criticized her facial hair, others praised the teenager's achievement in the board test. Following the overwhelming trolling, the internet community came together in support of Prachi, criticizing the harsh remarks and expressing worry for her safety.

    According to reports, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also spoke with Prachi and encouraged her to focus on her education and pursue her aspirations. Vadra complimented Prachi on her Board exam achievements and advised her not to be impacted by such trolling.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 9:37 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested RBA

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested; read report

    Karnataka CM announces SIT probe into sexual assault allegations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna vkp

    Karnataka CM announces SIT probe into sexual assault allegations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in Kerala delayed to ensure accuracy, says Chief Electoral Officer anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in Kerala delayed to ensure accuracy, says Chief Electoral Officer

    Nainital forest fires: IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter undertakes 'Bambi Bucket Ops' to douse raging flames (WATCH) snt

    Nainital forest fires: IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter undertakes 'Bambi Bucket Ops' to douse raging flames (WATCH)

    Focus on Constitution, laws & security Ujjwal Nikam after BJP fields 26/11 lawyer from Mumbai North Central snt

    'Focus on Constitution, laws & security': Ujjwal Nikam after BJP fields 26/11 lawyer from Mumbai North Central

    Recent Stories

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested RBA

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested; read report

    Karnataka CM announces SIT probe into sexual assault allegations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna vkp

    Karnataka CM announces SIT probe into sexual assault allegations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

    Malayalee from India: Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan comedy drama advance bookings now open release on May 1; Check anr

    Malayalee from India: Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan's comedy drama's advance bookings now open; Check

    Bengaluru to Tumkur metro extension: Eight firms express interest to conduct feasibility study vkp

    Bengaluru to Tumkur metro extension: Eight firms express interest to conduct feasibility study

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in Kerala delayed to ensure accuracy, says Chief Electoral Officer anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in Kerala delayed to ensure accuracy, says Chief Electoral Officer

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon