Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Pathanamthitta collector imposes fines on hotels at Sabarimala; Know why

    The Pathanamthitta district collector Shibu issued notices and fines to establishments found guilty of imposing exorbitant prices, ensuring accountability and fair practices for the benefit of pilgrims.

    Kerala: Pathanamthitta collector imposes fines on hotels at Sabarimala; Know why rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A flash raid by the district collector in the hotels at Sannidhanam, Sabarimala, found that excessive prices were charged for food. A pilgrim who brought 4 masala dosa was given a bill of Rs 360 for chutney. The exorbitant price was charged when Rs 228 was allowed as per the fixed price for Makaravilakku. The Pathanamthitta district collector, Shibu, issued notices and fines to establishments found guilty of imposing exorbitant prices, ensuring accountability and fair practices for the benefit of pilgrims.

    The flash inspections uncovered rampant overcharging in hotels catering to pilgrims. A recent audit revealed instances such as charging Rs 20 for a Rs 15 porotta, Rs 60 for green peas curry, Rs 75 for Neyroast, and Rs 14 palappam. Similar fraudulent practices were identified in pottery shops during the investigation.

    Following are the prices of vegetarian food items in the district for pilgrims during Sabarimala this year

    1. Kuthari meals (8 items included) - Rs 70
    2. Andhra meals (Ponni rice) - Rs 70
    3. Kanji (750 ml)- Rs 35
    4. Tea - Rs 12
    5. Tea (Without sugar) - Rs 10
    6 Coffee - Rs 10
    7. Coffee without sugar - Rs 10
    8. Bru coffee/Nestle coffee - Rs 15
    9. Black tea - Rs 9
    10. Black tea without sugar - Rs 7
    11. Kattan kappi - Rs 9
    12. Kattan Kappi without sugar - Rs 7
    13. Idiyappam - Rs 10
    14. Dosa per piece - Rs 10
    15. Iddli per piece - Rs 10
    16. Palappam per piece - Rs 10
    17. Chappathi(2) - Rs 10
    18. Chappathi (2) with Kuruma - Rs 60
    19. Porotta (1)- Rs 12
    20. Neyroast (1)- Rs 46
    21. Plain dosa - Rs 35
    22. Masala Dosa - Rs 50
    23. Puri Masala (2) - Rs 36
    24. Mixed vegetable - Rs 30
    25. Parippuvada - Rs 10
    26. Medu vada - Rs 10
    27. Peanut curry - Rs 30
    28. Green peas curry - Rs 30
    29. Potato curry - Rs 30
    30. yogurt - Rs 15
    31. Kappa - Rs 30
    32. Bonda - Rs 10
    33. Onion - Rs 10
    34. Cabbage Bread (75g- Half) - Rs 12    
    35. Yogurt Sadam (Only at Munthia Vegetarian Hotels) - Rs 47    
    36. Lemon Rice (Only at Munthia Vegetarian Hotels)- Rs 44    
    37. Filter Tea (90ml) - Rs 8    
    38. Filter Coffee (90ml) - Rs 10    
    39. Filter  Masala Chai (90ml) - Rs 15    
    40. Filter Lemon Tea (90ml) - Rs 15    
    41. Filter Flavored Ice Tea (200ml) - Rs 20
     

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 2:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Has she contested in any election?' Kerala Governor hits back at CPM leader Brinda Karat anr

    'Has she contested in any election?' Kerala Governor hits back at CPM leader Brinda Karat

    BJP leaders rally 'Arrest Me Too' protest amid Ayodhya arrests, stir in Karnataka

    BJP leaders rally 'Arrest Me Too' protest amid Ayodhya arrests, stir in Karnataka

    New and familiar faces: AAP announces Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh, and ND Gupta for Rajya Sabha AJR

    New and familiar faces: AAP announces Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh, and ND Gupta for Rajya Sabha

    Explained India's troubled indigenous jet engine project

    Explained: India's troubled indigenous jet engine project

    Kerala: KSRTC Swift to appoint transgender persons on THESE posts; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC Swift to appoint transgender persons on THESE posts; Check

    Recent Stories

    6 best places to do scuba diving in India RKK EAI

    6 best places to do scuba diving in India

    cricket The week that was in Test cricket: From India, Australia to Pakistan - batting collapses rock start of 2024 osf

    The week that was in Test cricket: From India, Australia to Pakistan - batting collapses rock start of 2024

    Cockroach found in meal at prestigious star hotel in Bengaluru, lawyer files complaint vkp

    Cockroach found in meal at prestigious star hotel in Bengaluru, lawyer files complaint

    HOT photos: Kendall Jenner flaunts her perfect bikini body in latest Instagram post RBA

    HOT photos: Kendall Jenner flaunts her perfect bikini body in latest Instagram post

    'Has she contested in any election?' Kerala Governor hits back at CPM leader Brinda Karat anr

    'Has she contested in any election?' Kerala Governor hits back at CPM leader Brinda Karat

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon