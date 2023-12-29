Kerala: Over 1.5 lakh people visit Idukki during Christmas celebrations

Over the past five days, a whopping 69,000 visitors have explored the scenic charm of Vagamon. As the New Year approaches, hotels and resorts are fully booked, with visitors securing accommodations through the first week of January to revel in the festive celebrations.

Idukki: More than 1.5 lakh people visited various tourist spots in Idukki in the last six days. The tourists flocked to Idukki to celebrate the Christmas-New Year holidays. Most of the people visited Vagamon and Munnar this year.

More than 10,000 people visit various spots daily. Vagamon, Thekkady, Munnar, Idukki, and Ramakalmedu are crowded with tourists. In the last six days, over 150,000 people visited nine DTPC centers. Thekkady saw over 10,000 visitors, while Iravikulam had more than 12,000. Popular tourist spots like Munnar Botanical Garden, Panchalimedu, Ramakalmedu, and Sreenarayanapuram are also seeing a significant influx of tourists this season.

Vagamon's pine forest and Mottakunnu were bustling with tourists, drawing crowds with both natural beauty and thrilling adventure activities. Over the past five days, a whopping 69,000 visitors have explored the scenic charm of Vagamon. A constant stream of visitors is drawn to the glass bridge, which has gained popularity. As the New Year approaches, hotels and resorts are fully booked, with visitors securing accommodations through the first week of January to revel in the festive celebrations amid Vagamon's picturesque landscapes.

Meanwhile, Kerala Forest Development Corporation has organized a flower show for tourists traveling to Vagamon this New Year. The arrangement showcases hundreds of plant species, including succulents, creepers, orchids, anthuriums, and aquatic plants. The landscape is adorned with blooming chrysanthemums and roses, creating a diverse and visually stunning display. This festival not only celebrates the vibrant colors of flowers but also emphasizes the importance of maintaining the ecological integrity of the region.

The flower show is a new experience for tourists in the coolest climate of December. Apart from the flower show, there is also boating in the lake between the Mottakkunn hills, a playground for children, and a watch tower built in the traditional way to enjoy the beauty of Vagamon from a height. There is also a facility to buy favorite plants and other items.