Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Over 1.5 lakh people visit Idukki during Christmas celebrations

    Over the past five days, a whopping 69,000 visitors have explored the scenic charm of Vagamon. As the New Year approaches, hotels and resorts are fully booked, with visitors securing accommodations through the first week of January to revel in the festive celebrations.

    Kerala: Over 1.5 lakh people visit Idukki during Christmas celebrations rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    Idukki: More than 1.5 lakh people visited various tourist spots in Idukki in the last six days. The tourists flocked to Idukki to celebrate the Christmas-New Year holidays. Most of the people visited Vagamon and Munnar this year.

    More than 10,000 people visit various spots daily. Vagamon, Thekkady, Munnar, Idukki, and Ramakalmedu are crowded with tourists. In the last six days, over 150,000 people visited nine DTPC centers. Thekkady saw over 10,000 visitors, while Iravikulam had more than 12,000. Popular tourist spots like Munnar Botanical Garden, Panchalimedu, Ramakalmedu, and Sreenarayanapuram are also seeing a significant influx of tourists this season.

    Vagamon's pine forest and Mottakunnu were bustling with tourists, drawing crowds with both natural beauty and thrilling adventure activities. Over the past five days, a whopping 69,000 visitors have explored the scenic charm of Vagamon. A constant stream of visitors is drawn to the glass bridge, which has gained popularity. As the New Year approaches, hotels and resorts are fully booked, with visitors securing accommodations through the first week of January to revel in the festive celebrations amid Vagamon's picturesque landscapes.

    Meanwhile, Kerala Forest Development Corporation has organized a flower show for tourists traveling to Vagamon this New Year. The arrangement showcases hundreds of plant species, including succulents, creepers, orchids, anthuriums, and aquatic plants. The landscape is adorned with blooming chrysanthemums and roses, creating a diverse and visually stunning display. This festival not only celebrates the vibrant colors of flowers but also emphasizes the importance of maintaining the ecological integrity of the region.

    The flower show is a new experience for tourists in the coolest climate of December. Apart from the flower show, there is also boating in the lake between the Mottakkunn hills, a playground for children, and a watch tower built in the traditional way to enjoy the beauty of Vagamon from a height. There is also a facility to buy favorite plants and other items.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Animal Husbandry issues guidelines for parading elephants in festivals anr

    Kerala: Animal Husbandry issues guidelines for parading elephants in festivals

    Year Ender 2023: The year when stock market had an epic run, market valuation crossed Rs 4 trillion

    Year Ender 2023: The year when stock market had an epic run, market valuation crossed Rs 4 trillion

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-361 December 29 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-361 December 29 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more

    Kerala: Supplyco faces backlash as small traders demand Rs 400 crore overdue payment rkn

    Kerala: Supplyco faces backlash as small traders demand Rs 400 crore overdue payment

    MeitY asked to block access to overseas cryptocurrency exchanges

    MeitY asked to block access to 9 overseas cryptocurrency exchanges

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: 10-year-old girl dies of alleged electrocution at apartment in Varthur vkp

    Bengaluru: 10-year-old girl dies of alleged electrocution at apartment in Varthur

    New Year 2024: 7 places to visit in Jordan ATG

    New Year 2024: 7 places to visit in Jordan

    Sick and tired...': Hina Khan shares picture of swollen hand SHG

    'Sick and tired...': Hina Khan shares picture of swollen hand

    Kerala: Animal Husbandry issues guidelines for parading elephants in festivals anr

    Kerala: Animal Husbandry issues guidelines for parading elephants in festivals

    Khalistani radicals fire 14 rounds at Lakshmi Narayan Temple chief Satish Kumar's house in Surrey: Report snt

    Khalistani radicals fire 14 rounds at Lakshmi Narayan Temple chief Satish Kumar's house in Surrey: Report

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon