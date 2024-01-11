Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 'No need to consider caste or religion to participate in Ram temple inauguration...' claims NSS

    The Nair Service Society (NSS) openly supported the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The NSS in a press release asserted that it is the duty of the devotees to attend the ceremony.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Nair Service Society (NSS) has openly backed the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and criticised the Congress's stance of staying away from the ceremony. In a press release, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair asserted that each believer has to attend the consecration ceremony. Without naming the Congress, the NSS maintained that the only reason any politicians or other organisations opposed the sacred event was to further their self-serving political agendas.

    “It is the duty of a believer to attend the consecration ceremony, which will be held under the guidance of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. There is no need to consider caste or religion when it comes to participating in such an event,’’ he said.

    The response came after Congress on Wednesday announced that the party chief  Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have "respectfully declined" the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, alleging that it has been made into a "political project" by the BJP and the RSS for "electoral gain".

    NSS claims that not attending the Ram Temple consecration event qualifies as impiety. The release stated that everyone who believes in God should go, regardless of caste or religion.

    Meanwhile, senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran said the Congress High Command's decision to decline the invitation to participate in the Ram Temple consecration ceremony was appropriate and extremely welcome. VM Sudheeran said that this bold decision would further strengthen the secular values ​​upheld by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. The Congress came to the scene by rejecting the invitation to the Ayodhya consecration ceremony to be held on the 22nd of this month. It has been decided that the Congress leaders who have been invited to the function will not attend. 
     

