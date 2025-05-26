India views China as its main strategic threat and Pakistan as a secondary concern, says a US intelligence report. Pakistan sees India as an existential threat and continues to modernise its nuclear arsenal with China’s support.

New Delhi: According to the latest World Threat Assessment report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), India considers China its primary strategic adversary while managing Pakistan as a secondary but persistent security concern. The report highlights that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s defence strategy will likely continue to focus on countering China's growing assertiveness, demonstrating India’s global leadership, and modernising its military capabilities.

In contrast, the DIA notes that Pakistan perceives India as an "existential threat" and is actively modernising its conventional and nuclear forces to counterbalance India’s superior military strength. This includes the continued development of tactical nuclear weapons, such as the short-range Nasr (Hatf-IX) missile system.

The report points to the deepening China-Pakistan military ties, with Beijing providing substantial economic and military support to Islamabad. China is described as the primary enabler of Pakistan’s weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programmes, supplying nuclear and missile technology often through intermediaries in Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey, and the UAE.

India, meanwhile, is increasing its defence collaborations in the Indo-Pacific region, deepening bilateral and multilateral ties through joint military exercises, arms deals, and intelligence-sharing arrangements. These efforts are part of New Delhi’s broader strategy to counter China's influence and assert its role as a leading power in the region.

In a show of military resolve, India carried out precision air strikes on nine Pakistani airbases on May 10, reportedly targeting facilities near strategic locations like the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, close to Pakistan’s nuclear command headquarters. These strikes served as a strong signal before hostilities were scaled down later that day.

The DIA also acknowledged India’s continued investment in its indigenous defence sector under the ‘Made in India’ initiative. In 2024, India tested its Agni-I Prime and Agni-V ballistic missiles, the latter equipped with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs), and commissioned the INS Arighaat, its second nuclear-powered submarine, further enhancing its nuclear triad and strategic deterrence.

On the China front, the report estimates that Beijing now possesses over 600 operational nuclear warheads, with projections exceeding 1,000 by 2030, many on high alert for rapid deployment. While recent troop disengagements in eastern Ladakh, particularly in Depsang and Demchok, have slightly eased tensions, the report warns that the border dispute remains unresolved following the deadly Galwan Valley clash in 2020.

Overall, the DIA’s assessment underscores India’s dual-front challenge: managing persistent threats from Pakistan while preparing for long-term strategic competition with an increasingly assertive China.