Kerala News LIVE: SEC announces last date to add names to voter list; Check

8:45 AM: Decomposing body found at Makootam Perumbadi

A decomposing body was found on the Makootam Perumbadi pass on the Thalassery-Kudak inter-state highway. The body was cut into four pieces and left in a box. The body was found 17 km away from Kootupuzha, on the Kerala border. The body is said to be that of a woman. The forest department and the police conducted an inspection on the basis of a complaint.

8:15 AM : Karuvannur bank fraud: MLA A C Moideen to not appear for interrogation today

CPM state committee member AC Moideen will not appear for questioning today (Sep 19) in connection with the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank investigation. AC Moideen informed ED that he would not be present today or tomorrow. The ED has been informed that the reason is to attend a class for legislators. ED will take a decision in this regard soon.

7.56 am: SEC announces last date to add names to voter list; Check

The State Election Commission (SEC) has said that September 23 would be the last date to add names to the voter list. Those who have completed 18 years of age on or before January 1, 2023, are eligible to add their name to the voter list. Applications are being accepted through the commission's website www.sec.kerala.gov.in for additions, omissions and corrections in the voter list.