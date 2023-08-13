Kerala News LIVE: Puthuppally bypoll: BJP to announce its candidate today

Kerala News LIVE: The bypoll in Puthuppally will be held on September 5, 2023.

8.50 AM: Centre rejects Kerala's request to interfere in hike in flight charges during Onam season

The Central Government has rejected Kerala's request to intervene in the hike of flight charges during the Onam season. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the final decision on ticket prices is taken by the airline companies. He noted that only 9.77 percent hike has been observed in the ticket fares.

8.25 AM: CPM to convene state committee meeting today

The CPM state committee will convene meetings on Saturday and Sunday in the backdrop of the Puthuppaly bypolls. The committee is also likely to discuss Veena Vijayan's 'payment' controversy though they have backed the Chief Minister.

8.15 AM: Puthuppally bypoll: BJP to announce its candidate today

The BJP is expected to announce its candidate for Puthuppally by-election today. The CPM has fielded Jaick C Thomas and the UDF has fielded Chandy Oommen for the tough fight. The election will occur on September 5 and the counting of votes on September 8.