Cipla Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of Yurpeak (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injectable therapy for the management of obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) -- two of the country's most pressing health challenges, a press release said.

About Yurpeak (Tirzepatide)

Cipla has the rights to distribute and promote Yurpeak®-- the second brand of Lilly's tirzepatide in India, after Lilly received DCGI approval. Tirzepatide is the first and only dual agonist of glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide(GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors, indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management in adults with obesity (BMI >= 30) or overweight (BMI >= 27) with at least one weight-related comorbidity.

Yurpeak will be available on prescription in the KwikPen format in six strengths: 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg, enabling precise, convenient, and patient-friendly dosing.

Executive Commentary

Commenting on the launch, Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer, Cipla Limited, said, "The launch of Yurpeak marks a transformative moment in the fight against obesity and type 2diabetes mellitus, two of India's chronic conditions with a heavy burden. Cipla is entering this space with the same depth of expertise and scientific commitment that define our leadership in chronic diseases and in respiratory care. Our focus remains on accelerating access to globally benchmarked, future-ready therapies through collaborations like ours with Lilly, which bring together innovation, purpose, and scale to ensure advanced care reaches patients wherever they are."

Expanding Access Across India

The launch of Yurpeak in India will expand access to tirzepatide, enabling more patients to benefit from this innovative therapy. Cipla's strategic priority is to make it available across India, including regions beyond metro cities, leveraging its strong distribution network and deep market insights to drive greater nationwide reach and accessibility.

Lilly will manufacture and supply Yurpeak to Cipla, and the price will be the same as Mounjaro.

Patient Education and Support

Cipla will complement the launch of Yurpeak with comprehensive patient education and support programs, including guidance on dosing, self-administration, and safe, informed use ofthe therapy. These initiatives are designed to help patients navigate their treatment with confidence and responsibility, in consultation with their healthcare professionals. This approach is backed by Cipla's long-standing commitment to evidence-based communication and responsible care, empowering individuals to make timely health decisions and adopt sustainable wellness practices. (ANI)