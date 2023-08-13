Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Charred body of missing man found in paddy field in Kozhikode

    The deceased has been identified as Rajeevan, a painter from Arikkulam, who was missing for a week. When locals saw a pair of charred legs, they called the police. The rest of the body parts were discovered at the same location after a police investigation. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The burnt remains of a human person were discovered on Sunday morning in Ulloor, close to Koyilandy. When locals saw a pair of charred legs, they called the police. The rest of the body parts were discovered at the same location after a police investigation. 

    The charred legs of a person were discovered close to a field on Naduvannur Road at 7 am. The rest of the body parts were likewise burnt when the authorities used a drone to scout the area.

    The deceased has been identified as Rajeevan, a painter from Arikkulam, who was missing for a week. A search was conducted as the wife complained that she did not receive calls on her mobile phone. A pair of footwear and clothes were also recovered from the field.

    Police stated that only after lab tests would the cause of death be established. The body has been shifted to Kozhikode Medical College and the postmortem will be conducted on Monday (Aug 14).

    Further details are awaited...

    Also read: Veena Vijayan's 'payment' dealings need thorough investigation: Kerala Governor

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
