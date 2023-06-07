Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala news LIVE: Shraddha death case: Ministers R Bindu and VN Vasavan to meet college management, students

    Kerala News Live: Get the latest political developments and breaking news from across the state. Stay tuned for more updates...

    Kerala news LIVE Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    09:00 AM: Maharaja's College forged documents case: Police register case against accused K Vidya

    The Ernakulam police recorded the statement of the Maharaja's college principal over the forged documents issued to a former student K Vidya. The principal denied any help given to Vidya. The case has been handed over to Agali police, Palakkad.

    08:40 AM: Shraddha death case: Ministers R Bindu and VN Vasavan to meet college management, students

    Following the mass protest in the Amal Jyothi College of Engineering over the death of Shraddha, Kerala Ministers R Bindu and VN Vasavan will hold a meeting today at 10 am with management officials and students.

    8.20 AM: Amid controversies, Kerala CM to leave for 8-day US, Cuba trip on Thursday

    In order to attend different events, including the American Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will go to the United States of America and Cuba on Thursday (June 8) for an 8-day tour. The Opposition is also making the claim that the Chief Minister's travel is wasteful during the current economic downturn. 

    8.04 AM: IMD confirms formation of Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea

    The Indian Meteorological Department confirmed the formation of cyclone Biparjoy in its late evening bulletin on Tuesday. "Deep Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm BIPARJOY over the eastcentral Arabian Sea at 1730hrs IST. To move nearly northwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours," said IMD. Kerala is expected to receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharaja's College forged documents case: Police register case against former student K Vidya anr

    Maharaja's College forged documents case: Police register case against former student K Vidya

    18-year-old girl rape and murdered in Mumbai hostel, prime suspect reportedly ends life

    18-year-old girl rape and murdered in Mumbai hostel, prime suspect reportedly ends life

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala anr

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala

    Explained Why 'Varunastra' packs a deadly knockout punch

    Explained: Why 'Varunastra' packs a deadly knockout punch

    Germany says its submarine maker TKMS could win $5.8 billion deal for 6 next-gen stealth boats

    Germany hints its submarine maker TKMS could win $5.8 billion deal for 6 next-gen stealth boats

    Recent Stories

    Maharaja's College forged documents case: Police register case against former student K Vidya anr

    Maharaja's College forged documents case: Police register case against former student K Vidya

    From Sacred Games to The Family Man: Glance at IMDb's Top 6 popular Indian web series vma

    From Sacred Games to The Family Man: Glance at IMDb's Top 6 popular Indian web series

    18-year-old girl rape and murdered in Mumbai hostel, prime suspect reportedly ends life

    18-year-old girl rape and murdered in Mumbai hostel, prime suspect reportedly ends life

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala anr

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala

    Will Priyanka Chopra star opposite NTR Jr in Prashanth Neel's upcoming pan-Indian film ? vma

    Will Priyanka Chopra star opposite NTR Jr in Prashanth Neel's upcoming pan-Indian film ?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon