Kerala news LIVE: Shraddha death case: Ministers R Bindu and VN Vasavan to meet college management, students

Kerala News Live: Get the latest political developments and breaking news from across the state. Stay tuned for more updates...

09:00 AM: Maharaja's College forged documents case: Police register case against accused K Vidya

The Ernakulam police recorded the statement of the Maharaja's college principal over the forged documents issued to a former student K Vidya. The principal denied any help given to Vidya. The case has been handed over to Agali police, Palakkad.

08:40 AM: Shraddha death case: Ministers R Bindu and VN Vasavan to meet college management, students

Following the mass protest in the Amal Jyothi College of Engineering over the death of Shraddha, Kerala Ministers R Bindu and VN Vasavan will hold a meeting today at 10 am with management officials and students.

8.20 AM: Amid controversies, Kerala CM to leave for 8-day US, Cuba trip on Thursday

In order to attend different events, including the American Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will go to the United States of America and Cuba on Thursday (June 8) for an 8-day tour. The Opposition is also making the claim that the Chief Minister's travel is wasteful during the current economic downturn.

8.04 AM: IMD confirms formation of Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea

The Indian Meteorological Department confirmed the formation of cyclone Biparjoy in its late evening bulletin on Tuesday. "Deep Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm BIPARJOY over the eastcentral Arabian Sea at 1730hrs IST. To move nearly northwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours," said IMD. Kerala is expected to receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.