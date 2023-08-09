Kerala News LIVE: Govt to move resolution in Assembly today to rename state as 'Keralam'

Kerala News LIVE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (Aug 9) will move a resolution in the Assembly to rename the state as 'Keralam'.

10.00 AM: Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan demands Chief Minister's response to Veena Vijayan controversy

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has demanded Chief Minister's response to the controversy related to the alleged illegal payment by his daughter Veena Vijayan from CMRL. He alleged that Veena acquired Rs 1.72 crore illegally. He added that the Chief Minister is obliged to make the people aware of this deal.

8.40 AM: Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan in controversy over Rs 1.72 crore payment claim

In a recent report, Kerala Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan allegedly received Rs 1.72 crore from a private company Company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) in monthly installments in the last three years.

Read More: Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan in controversy over Rs 1.72 crore payment claim

8.15 AM: 'He was a hearty man', says actor Sai Kumar about director Siddique

The Malayalam industry lost the Godfather of comedy director Siddique Ismail on Tuesday. Several actors in the industry are mourning the loss of the ace filmmaker. Actor Sai Kumar said that Siddique was a 'hearty man' and he was the reason for the beginning of his acting career.

7.45 AM: Clamour for 'sainthood' for late ex-CM Oommen Chandy; CPI(M) alleges political agenda

Ever since the death of veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy, common people have been visiting his grave and offering prayers by lighting candles. In the midst of this rising clamour for Chandy to receive sainthood, the topic took on the political significance on Tuesday when CPI(M) leader and state committee member K Anilkumar made the appeal not to turn the former CM into a "myth." In a letter, he expressed his suspicion that Congress's political objectives—which include the forthcoming Puthuppally byelections set for September 5—are what motivated the call to declare Chandy a saint.

7.45 AM: Govt to move resolution in Assembly today to rename state as 'Keralam'

The LDF govt led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (Aug 9) will move a resolution in the Assembly urging the Central government to rename the state as 'Keralam'. The government wants the state's name changed in the Constitution and other official documents to "Keralam."