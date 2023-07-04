Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala; Educational institutions closed today in 3 districts

Kerala News LIVE: Schools in the districts of Ernakulam, Kasaragod, and Alappuzha have announced holidays due to heavy rainfall today (July 4).

9.40 AM: Tragic incident: Schoolgirl dies as tree falls on her head amid heavy downpour

An 11-year-old girl in Kasaragod, unfortunately, died after a tree fell on her head near her school on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ayshath Minha of Government Higher Secondary School at Angadimogar in Puthige grama panchayat. The incident happened when Ayshath and her friends were walking to the school bus when a samm Macaranga tree (Vatta) fell on her head. Her friends escaped unhurt.

8.47 AM: Police conduct raid at Marunadan Malayali office in Thiruvananthapuram; All computer systems seized

In connection with the derogatory news report on MLA PV Sreenijin, the police conducted a raid at the office of Marunadan Malayali on Monday evening in Thiruvananthapuram. The cops seized all their computer systems from the office.

8.30 AM: Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala; Educational institutions closed today in 3 districts

Three districts of the state have declared Wednesday a holiday for educational institutions due to the recent heavy rainfall. Schools in the districts of Ernakulam, Kasaragod, and Alappuzha have announced holidays. According to the radar image that was obtained today (July 4), Alappuzha district is predicted to experience severe rain, hence the district collector has deemed all educational institutions, including professional colleges and Anganwadis, to be closed. The previously scheduled PSC and university exams won't change.