    Kerala HC cancels single bench order nullifying appointment of Priya Varghese in Kannur University

    Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the single bench order in a case pertaining to the appointment of Priya Varghese as a professor at Kannur University. The court accepted Priya's contention that the single bench had erred in assessing eligibility.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    Kochi: Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the single bench order in a case pertaining to the appointment of Priya Varghese as a professor at Kannur University. The court accepted Priya's contention that the single bench had erred in assessing eligibility. The division bench, while considering an appeal filed by Priya, revoked the directive ordering to invalidate the rank list of the Malayalam associate professor at the institution.

    On November 17, 2022, a single bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran's court decided that Priya's work experience was ineligible for consideration for the position of associate professor at Kannur University and ordered a review of the rank list. Priya filed an appeal in response to this decision, saying the single bench's order was based on an incorrect assessment of the facts.

    Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohammed Nias CP's panel accepted Priya's claim that the single bench erred in determining the eligibility requirements. There was a disagreement about whether deputation under the Faculty Development Programme might count as teaching or research experience for direct hiring.

    Priya, a first-rank holder, is married to K K Ragesh, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's personal secretary. Dr. Joseph Scariah, an assistant professor of Malayalam at St. Berchmans College in Changanassery who placed second in the ranking list, filed a petition to have Priya's admission to Kannur University revoked.

    Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who is also the state's chancellor of universities, had canceled Priya's selection due to political backlash after the appointment caused a stir. Priya's term as an assistant professor is insufficient to qualify her for the position of associate professor, according to the single bench led by Justice Ramachandran, who noted that a candidate must have taught for at least eight years prior to applying for the position.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 2:12 PM IST
