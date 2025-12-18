Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the Mega Health Camp 2025 in Raipur, praising the organizers and highlighting the participation of doctors from across India. He also attended a BJP training camp and oversaw the transfer of the JashPure trademark.

Mega Health Camp 2025 Inaugurated in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday inaugurated the Mega Health Camp 2025 in Raipur, calling the occasion "very important" and highlighting its significance for public welfare and healthcare services in the state.

Speaking to ANI at the event, the Chief Minister noted that the inauguration coincided with the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Ghasidas, calling it an auspicious day. He lauded the organisers for their continued efforts to serve the public through healthcare initiatives. "Today is a very important day because we are inaugurating the mega health camp today. It is also an auspicious day, as it marks the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Ghasidas. I sincerely thank our former minister and MLA for Raipur West, Rajesh Munat, and his entire team for organising this fifth consecutive five-day mega health camp. This is a commendable act of service and a major effort. They deserve unlimited praise," Sai said.

The Chief Minister congratulated the organisers on the successful conduct of the camp and extended his best wishes for its impact on public health. He also highlighted the participation of medical professionals from across the country.

Nationwide Medical Participation Highlighted

"We welcome 45 doctors coming from outside, with many major hospitals in Chhattisgarh also participating. The hospital directors and administrators are present on stage, and we honour them. We also extend our respect to all the doctors listed below, who not only provide treatment but also give life. We salute all these doctors," he added.

The five-day Mega Health Camp 2025 aims to provide specialised medical consultation and treatment to a large number of people, reinforcing the state government's commitment to strengthening healthcare services and ensuring accessible medical care for all.

CM's Other Engagements and State Initiatives

Earlier,Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited Ambikapur Railway Station en route to a three-day training camp of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), being held in Mainpat. BJP MP Brijmohan Agrawal, also present at the event, highlighted the broader benefits of the camp."Organising the three-day training camp of the BJP in Ambikapur will help in promoting tourism and increase employment in Ambikapur..." he said.

'JashPure' Trademark Transferred to Boost 'Vocal for Local'

Earlier, in a significant move, the Chhattisgarh government led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai decided to formally transfer the trademark of JashPure, a unique brand of natural forest-based food products crafted by tribal women in the remote Jashpur district, to the Department of Industries. The decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local campaign and marks a decisive step towards scaling up production, institutional branding, and global outreach. (ANI)