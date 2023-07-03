Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala rain: IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts today

    Kerala News LIVE: IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala till July 6 and an orange alert has been issued in three districts today (July 3).

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 8:25 AM IST

    11.17 AM: Woman found dead on railway track; Vande Bharat Express, Jan Shatabdi run late

    A woman's body was found on the railway tracks between Murukumpuzha and Kadakkavoor on Monday (July 3) following which several trains were delayed. The trains which departed from Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on Monday morning are running late. According to reports, the woman is said to have been hit by Sampark Kranti Express.

    10.13 AM: 145 hotspots of Dengue fever identified in Kerala

    The state health department has identified several hotspots of dengue cases. According to the official data, there are 145 hotspots in Kerala. The spots have been categorized into wards, panchayat, municipalities and corporations. Kozhikode has the highest number of hotspots in the state.

    8.34 AM: Despite proving innocence in drug case, Excise Dept yet to release phone, scooter of Sheela Sunny  

    Beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny who was jailed for 72 days and proved innocent in the false LSD stamp case is seeking justice. Meanwhile, the Excise Department has not handed over Sunny's mobile phone and scooter.

    8.25 AM: Kerala rain: IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts today

    Heavy downpour is expected in Kerala according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) and an orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Monday (July 3). At the same time, yellow alerts have been issued in nine districts including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

