Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in 8 districts

9.15 AM: Senior RSS Pracharak R Hari passes away

Prominent RSS leader R Hari passed away on Sunday in Kochi. He was also Akhila Bharatiya Bodhya Pramukh and a great orator and writer. He was the intellectual face of the RSS in Kerala. He was 93.

9.00 AM: Investigation against Suresh Gopi continues in alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist

On the complaint of the media worker, Suresh Gopi was booked by the Nadakavu police under Section 354A of the IPC for sexual harassment. This section is punishable with imprisonment for two years or a fine or both.

8.40 AM: Infectious diseases surge in Kerala; Health experts call for caution

The prevalence of communicable diseases is on the rise in the state. One more dengue death was reported in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday. The health minister has called a meeting tomorrow in view of rising fever figures. Health experts have warned that dengue should be especially cautious as it can be dangerous even in the elderly and those without other illnesses.

8.25 AM: Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in 8 districts

Kerala will receive heavy rainfall today at isolated places. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in eight districts from Kottayam to Palakkad and Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. Similar to previous days, there will be rain with thunder in the afternoon. There is no ban on fishing on Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts. However, there is a possibility of high waves along the Kerala coast.