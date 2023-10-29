Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explosions at convention of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kerala's Kalamassery; 1 dead, 23 injured

    A major explosion took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery during a meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. The explosion killed one and several others were injured.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    Kochi: An explosion rocked a convention centre in Kalamassery in the Ernakulam district of Kerala, claiming a person's life and injuring over 20 others. The cause of the explosion, which went off at 9:30 am on Sunday, is not yet known. The condition of five of the injured is critical. The injured have been shifted to Kalamassery Medical College. 

    The explosion took place during a meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. According to eyewitnesses, around 2,000 people had been participating in the religious congregation when the explosion went off. Fire force personnel and senior police officials are on the explosion site.

    According to some eyewitnesses, there were multiple explosions heard.

    According to Fire Force personnel, the casualties are likely to go up. They have recovered a charred body from the explosion site. 

    The convention had been on for the last three days. Today was the last day of the convention.

    Updating...

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
