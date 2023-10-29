Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kalamassery explosion: Kerala government orders doctors on leave to return immediately

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George urges all health workers, including doctors, who are on leave in the district to re-join immediately. A major explosion took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery during a meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. The explosion killed one and several others were injured.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    Kochi:  Health Minister Veena George directed the Director of the Health Department and the Director of the Medical Education Department to provide better treatment in the case of the explosion in Kalamassery, Ernakulam  All the hospitals in the districts have been alerted. The minister has asked all health workers, including doctors, who are on leave in the district to rejoin immediately.

    Instructions were also given to prepare additional facilities at Kalamassery Medical College, Ernakulam General Hospital, and Kottayam Medical College. Additional staffing will also be provided. The minister also directed to provide facilities in other hospitals in the district.

    An explosion rocked a convention centre in Kalamassery in the Ernakulam district of Kerala, claiming a person's life and injuring over 20 others. The cause of the explosion, which went off at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, is not yet known. The condition of five of the injured is critical. The injured have been shifted to Kalamassery Medical College. 

    The explosion took place during a meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. According to eyewitnesses, around 2,000 people had been participating in the religious congregation when the explosion went off. Fire force personnel and senior police officials are on the explosion site


     

