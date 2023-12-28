Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to reach Thiruvananthapuram today

    Kerala News LIVE: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has declared that they will keep protesting against the governor

    Kerala news live 28 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 8:14 AM IST

    10:31: MBA graduate arrested with 40 kg ganja in Thiruvananthapuram

    The Excise team caught an MBA graduate with 40 kg ganja in his car in Thiruvananthapuram. Shaiju Malik (33), a native of Kattakkada, was arrested. The ganja was seized while bringing it for sale in Balaramapuram. An investigation is underway focusing on those in Balaramapuram and nearby areas. 

    10:14 am: 2 people held for using electric shocks while catching fish; one died

    The police have taken swift action by arresting two people in connection with the tragic incident near Kozhinilam check dam, where a school student died of shock. P.V. Babu (38) and Jobi (39) were arrested at their residence. The arrest was made by a police team led by Abdul Karim, the station house officer of Mananthavady. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    9:50 am: 15-year-old missing for the last eight days in Thiruvananthapuram

    A week has passed since the disappearance of Adarsh, a 15-year-old student from Kulathur Technical School in Thiruvananthapuram. He was last seen on December 20 at a lunch shop. Concerns have been raised by his parents, who express dissatisfaction with what they perceive as a lack of intensity in the police investigation. The search for Adarsh continues as his family awaits updates on his whereabouts.

    9:07 am: Paramekkav to conduct mini Pooram for Prime Minister on January 3

    The Paramekkav Devaswom has taken an unconventional approach to draw attention to the ongoing dispute with the Cochin Devaswom Board regarding floor rent. They have decided to organize a mini Pooram right in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Kerala. The primary objective is to bring the crisis to the Prime Minister's notice. The mini Pooram is scheduled to coincide with Modi's roadshow on January 3, seeking security clearance for the event. The Paramekkav Devaswom planned to conduct the mini Pooram not only in front of the Prime Minister but also at the Paramekkav Temple premises.

    8:30 am: Kerala unveils largest wall art at Palayalam in Thiruvananthapuram

    In a spectacular display of artistic prowess, Kerala unveiled its largest wall art masterpiece at the Palayam underpass in Thiruvananthapuram. This exceptional creation goes beyond conventional murals, featuring a mesmerizing portrayal of a night sky adorned with the moon and stars.
     

    8:18 am: Harshina medical negligence case: Charge sheet to be submitted today

    The police will file a charge sheet in court today in the case of a surgical instrument stuck in the stomach of a young woman named Harshina during the delivery operation. The 300-page charge sheet will be submitted to the Kundamangalam court. The medical college police are responsible for investigating the case. The government had earlier permitted to prosecution of the two doctors and two nurses found guilty.

    8:09 am: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to reach Thiruvananthapuram today

    The governor, Arif Khan will reach Kerala from Delhi today. The new ministers will be sworn in tomorrow.  The Chief Minister and the Governor, who had a serious disagreement, will now come together for the oath ceremony. However, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has declared that they will keep protesting against the governor. There might be more protests when the governor comes back.

     

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-502 December 28 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-502 December 28 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Paramekkav Devaswom to conduct mini Pooram for Prime Minister Modi on January 3 rkn

    Kerala: Paramekkav Devaswom to conduct mini Pooram for Prime Minister Modi on January 3

    Actor and DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth passes away anr

    DMDK chief Vijayakanth passes away; was on ventilator support after testing Covid positive

    Modi govt officials asked Apple to soften impact of hack warnings?

    Modi govt officials asked Apple to soften impact of hack warnings?

    Kerala unveils largest wall art at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala unveils largest wall art at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-502 December 28 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-502 December 28 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Who was Vijayakanth? Know Captain's net worth, car collection, properties, income and more RBA

    Who was Vijayakanth? Know Captain's net worth, car collection, properties, income and more

    Actor-politician Vijayakanth no more: 7 lesser facts about Captain rkn

    Actor-politico Vijayakanth no more: 7 lesser-known facts about Captain

    Jharkhand based woman attempts suicide by jumping from 60ft flyover at Electronic City in Bengaluru vkp

    Jharkhand based woman attempts suicide by jumping from 60ft flyover at Electronic City in Bengaluru

    Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa escapes car accident with minor injuries at Tumkur vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa escapes car accident with minor injuries at Tumkur

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon