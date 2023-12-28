Kerala News LIVE: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to reach Thiruvananthapuram today

Kerala News LIVE: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has declared that they will keep protesting against the governor

10:31: MBA graduate arrested with 40 kg ganja in Thiruvananthapuram

The Excise team caught an MBA graduate with 40 kg ganja in his car in Thiruvananthapuram. Shaiju Malik (33), a native of Kattakkada, was arrested. The ganja was seized while bringing it for sale in Balaramapuram. An investigation is underway focusing on those in Balaramapuram and nearby areas.

10:14 am: 2 people held for using electric shocks while catching fish; one died

The police have taken swift action by arresting two people in connection with the tragic incident near Kozhinilam check dam, where a school student died of shock. P.V. Babu (38) and Jobi (39) were arrested at their residence. The arrest was made by a police team led by Abdul Karim, the station house officer of Mananthavady. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

9:50 am: 15-year-old missing for the last eight days in Thiruvananthapuram

A week has passed since the disappearance of Adarsh, a 15-year-old student from Kulathur Technical School in Thiruvananthapuram. He was last seen on December 20 at a lunch shop. Concerns have been raised by his parents, who express dissatisfaction with what they perceive as a lack of intensity in the police investigation. The search for Adarsh continues as his family awaits updates on his whereabouts.

9:07 am: Paramekkav to conduct mini Pooram for Prime Minister on January 3

The Paramekkav Devaswom has taken an unconventional approach to draw attention to the ongoing dispute with the Cochin Devaswom Board regarding floor rent. They have decided to organize a mini Pooram right in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Kerala. The primary objective is to bring the crisis to the Prime Minister's notice. The mini Pooram is scheduled to coincide with Modi's roadshow on January 3, seeking security clearance for the event. The Paramekkav Devaswom planned to conduct the mini Pooram not only in front of the Prime Minister but also at the Paramekkav Temple premises.

8:30 am: Kerala unveils largest wall art at Palayalam in Thiruvananthapuram

In a spectacular display of artistic prowess, Kerala unveiled its largest wall art masterpiece at the Palayam underpass in Thiruvananthapuram. This exceptional creation goes beyond conventional murals, featuring a mesmerizing portrayal of a night sky adorned with the moon and stars.



8:18 am: Harshina medical negligence case: Charge sheet to be submitted today

The police will file a charge sheet in court today in the case of a surgical instrument stuck in the stomach of a young woman named Harshina during the delivery operation. The 300-page charge sheet will be submitted to the Kundamangalam court. The medical college police are responsible for investigating the case. The government had earlier permitted to prosecution of the two doctors and two nurses found guilty.

8:09 am: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to reach Thiruvananthapuram today

The governor, Arif Khan will reach Kerala from Delhi today. The new ministers will be sworn in tomorrow. The Chief Minister and the Governor, who had a serious disagreement, will now come together for the oath ceremony. However, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has declared that they will keep protesting against the governor. There might be more protests when the governor comes back.