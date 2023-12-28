Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Youth Congress sends Rs 515 and peanuts to CM Pinarayi Vijayan; Here's why

    Kerala's Youth Congress workers sent Rs 515 and peanuts to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a mark of protest against the solution received after complaining at the Nava Kerala Sadas by a farmer.

    Kerala: Youth Congress sends Rs 515 and peanuts to CM Pinarayi Vijayan; Here's why anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    Thrissur: In an irony, the Youth Congress responded to a complaint in the Nava Kerala Sadas by sending the Chief Minister a parcel containing Rs 515 and free peanuts. The Valapad Youth Congress Constituency Committee in Thrissur expressed their dissatisfaction with the solution received after complaining at the Nava Kerala Sadas.

    A farmer from the Peravoor constituency's Iritty Kiliyanthara complained with the Nava Kerala Sadas regarding a debt he owed at a cooperative bank, totaling Rs 4 lakh. In response to the complaint, the bank asked that the farmer pay Rs 515 less the outstanding amount. 

    In a rare protest, the Youth Congress claimed that this was an instance of the Chief Minister betraying his pledges in the Nava Kerala Sadas that a common man would receive more money if he worked. In addition to alleging that Rs 515 was returned to the Chief Minister, the Youth Congress office-bearers claim that a parcel containing nuts was also despatched.

    Shobha Subin, former state general secretary of the Youth Congress, inaugurated this unique protest programme. Valapad constituency president Sujin Karipai presided over the programme.  Artist Congress District President Ashwin Alappuzha delivered the keynote address.

    Youth Congress District General Secretary Binoy Lal Natika Constituency President Adv. AV Yadukrishnan, Panchayat Member Ajmal Shereef, Congress leaders Sumesh Panattil, Jose Thadikaran, KH Kabir, Feroz VA, Santhosh PS, Sachithran Tayyil, Prasad Natika and Rajith Ravi.
     

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-502 December 28 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-502 December 28 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Paramekkav Devaswom to conduct mini Pooram for Prime Minister Modi on January 3 rkn

    Kerala: Paramekkav Devaswom to conduct mini Pooram for Prime Minister Modi on January 3

    Actor and DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth passes away anr

    DMDK chief Vijayakanth passes away; was on ventilator support after testing Covid positive

    Modi govt officials asked Apple to soften impact of hack warnings?

    Modi govt officials asked Apple to soften impact of hack warnings?

    Kerala unveils largest wall art at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala unveils largest wall art at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    BBMP shuts down Bengaluru's Mantri Mall due to unpaid tax of Rs. 51 crore vkp

    BBMP shuts down Bengaluru’s Mantri Mall due to unpaid tax of Rs. 51 crore

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-502 December 28 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-502 December 28 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Who was Vijayakanth? Know Captain's net worth, car collection, properties, income and more RBA

    Who was Vijayakanth? Know Captain's net worth, car collection, properties, income and more

    Actor-politician Vijayakanth no more: 7 lesser facts about Captain rkn

    Actor-politico Vijayakanth no more: 7 lesser-known facts about Captain

    Jharkhand based woman attempts suicide by jumping from 60ft flyover at Electronic City in Bengaluru vkp

    Jharkhand based woman attempts suicide by jumping from 60ft flyover at Electronic City in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon