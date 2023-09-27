Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Bodies of two missing youths found buried in Palakkad

    Kerala News LIVE: Bodies of two missing youths found buried in Palakkad

    Kerala News LIVE 27 September 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 8:14 AM IST

    8.23 AM: Chances of heavy rainfall in Kerala; Yellow alert in 9 districts

    Kerala will receive heavy rainfall starting today. A yellow alert has been sounded in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. A cyclone will form in the Andaman Sea by the next day. In the next 24 hours, it will become low-pressure. As a result of this effect, the rain will become active.

    8.14 AM: Bodies of two missing youths found buried in Palakkad

    Two bodies of youth were found buried in a barren field at Karingarapully near St Sebastian English Medium School, Kodumbu, about 2 km from Palakkad Town on Tuesday. According to the latest report, the land owner had set an electric trap in the field to capture the pig, however, the youths fell into the trap. Knowing that they died, the landowner buried them.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 8:23 AM IST
