    Malayalam film '2018' starring Tovino Thomas is India's official entry to Oscars 2024

    The Malayalam film "2018 - Everyone is a hero" has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Film category.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    The Malayalam film "2018 - Everyone is a hero" has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Film category. A jury led by renowned director Girish Kasaravalli made this selection. The 96th Oscars, honouring films released in 2023, will take place on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles.

    Out of the 22 shortlisted films, including "The Kerala Story," "Vaalvi," "Gadar 2," and others, "2018" was chosen to represent India at the Oscars. The Oscar selection committee, formed annually by the Film Federation of India, aims to select a film that best represents India's cinematic achievements and diverse language industries.

    Although India has had films nominated in the past, it has never won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. Notable Indian films that made it to the final nominations include "Mother India" (1957), "Salaam Bombay!" (1988), and "Lagaan" (2001). Being chosen as India's representative at the Oscars carries prestige but also places a significant responsibility on the film's producers, as international exposure and recognition are crucial in this highly competitive category.

    Meanwhile, Malayalam youth icon Tovino Thomas has secured his position as one of the most sought-after young talents in Indian cinema. The actor won the Best Asian Actor Award at the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday (Sep. 27). He received the award for his exceptional performance in the 2018 film.

    Tovino clinched the Best Asian Actor Award, surpassing formidable contenders such as Iraqi actor Wasim Dia, Mark Lee from Singapore, Iranian actor Mohsen Thanabande, Indonesian actor Rio Dewanto, Saudi actor Aziz Buhais, and Yemeni actor Khalid Hamdan. "2018," directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, was also nominated for the Best Asian Film category. The film not only garnered critical acclaim but also achieved remarkable success at the box office in 2018, with Tovino delivering a compelling performance as the ex-serviceman Anoop.

    Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, "2018" depicts the devastating 2018 floods in Kerala. The film, spanning 150 minutes, weaves together the experiences of various characters affected by incessant rains, environmental policies, and nature's fury. It has also been dubbed into Hindi. The movie features Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal, Tanvi Ram, Narain, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan among others in the lead roles

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
