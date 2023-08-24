Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: National Film Awards 2022 to be announced today

    9.05 AM: ISRO exam cheating case: Probe team reaches Delhi; will head to Haryana today

    The investigation team in the ISRO VSSC exam cheating case has reached New Delhi. A three-member team led by Thiruvananthapuram Medical College C.I. will head to Haryana for further investigation. Two Haryana natives were earlier caught cheating during the examination. 

    8.50 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan lauds ISRO for Chandrayaan 3's successful landing on Moon

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated India and ISRO scientists for the successful landing of Chandryaan-3 on the Moon. He tweeted, " Historic feat for India's space research as #Chandrayaan3 touched the lunar surface. Warmest congratulations to @isro and all those who relentlessly worked to make this a success. Every Indian stands with pride as our nation becomes the fourth to successfully land on the Moon."

    8.45 AM: Former Health Minister KK Shailaja's biography allegedly included in Kannur University's PG syllabus

    Mattannur MLA and CPM central committee member KK Shailaja's autobiography is alleged to have been included in Kannur University's MA English syllabus. KK Shailaja's autobiography 'My Life as a Comrade' has been reportedly included as a lesson in the syllabus circulated through WhatsApp groups.

    8.40 AM: National Film Awards 2022 to be announced today

    The National Film Awards 2022 will be announced today evening in New Delhi. Malayalam films like Nayattu, Minnal Murali and Meppadiyan are also in the race. Regional films have posed a big challenge to Bollywood films.

