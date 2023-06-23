Kerala News LIVE: Fake degree certificate: Accused Nikhil Thomas on run for five days; Police intensify search

Kerala News LIVE: MSM College fake degree certificate: Former SFI leader and accused Nikhil Thomas has been absconding for five days now and police have intensified the search to nab him.

9.14 AM: Crime Branch to interrogate KPCC Chief K Sudharakaran today

The Crime Branch will interrogate KPCC President K Sudhakaran on Friday (June 23) in connection with his alleged involvement in the antique fraud case associated with Monson Mavunkal. The interrogation will take place at the Kalamassery Crime Branch office at 11 am.

8.31 AM: Fake degree certificate: Accused Nikhil Thomas on run for five days; Police intensify search

Former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, the accused in the case involving the forged certificate, has been missing for five days. The cops are currently pressuring Nikhil to turn himself up. The father and brother of Nikhil were summoned to the station and questioned for several hours. There are now three more CIs on the investigating team.