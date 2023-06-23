Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Fake degree certificate: Accused Nikhil Thomas on run for five days; Police intensify search

    Kerala News LIVE: MSM College fake degree certificate: Former SFI leader and accused Nikhil Thomas has been absconding for five days now and police have intensified the search to nab him.

    Kerala news LIVE 23 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 8:31 AM IST

    9.14 AM: Crime Branch to interrogate KPCC Chief K Sudharakaran today

    The Crime Branch will interrogate KPCC President K Sudhakaran on Friday (June 23) in connection with his alleged involvement in the antique fraud case associated with Monson Mavunkal. The interrogation will take place at the Kalamassery Crime Branch office at 11 am. 

    8.31 AM: Fake degree certificate: Accused Nikhil Thomas on run for five days; Police intensify search

    Former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, the accused in the case involving the forged certificate, has been missing for five days. The cops are currently pressuring Nikhil to turn himself up. The father and brother of Nikhil were summoned to the station and questioned for several hours. There are now three more CIs on the investigating team. 

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 9:14 AM IST
    Opposition meeting: 2024 Lok Sabha election strategy on agenda as party leaders set to meet in Patna

    Modi, Biden crack the whip on Pakistan over terrorism; say it must not let terror originate from its soil

    India achieving 'big big milestones' in roadmap to be semiconductor nation: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    PM Modi and President Biden raise a toast for India-US relations at White House State Dinner

    'Long live India-US partnership...' PM Modi at historic address to Joint Session of US Congress (WATCH)

