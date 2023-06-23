Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 13-year-old dies due to H1N1 in Malappuram

    A 13-year-old boy named Gokul Das succumbed to the H1N1 virus on Monday (June 19) in Malappuram district. The confirmation report from the virology lab in Alappuzha was received on Thursday (June 22).

    Kerala: 13-year-old dies due to H1N1 in Malappuram anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    Malappuram: The H1N1 virus was identified as the cause of a 13-year-old boy's fever-related death in Kuttippuram, Malappuram, according to health officials. The boy had passed away on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Gokul Das. The fatality was caused by the H1N1 virus infection, District Medical Officer R Renuka stated on Thursday, June 22.

    Also read: Fever-related deaths alarm Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for caution

    He was undergoing treatment at the Kuttippuram Taluk Hospital. She also urged people to exercise caution around any such fevers.

    Gokul's blood and saliva samples were sent to the Virology Institute in Alappuzha for analysis, and the findings were provided on Thursday. People should exercise caution in order to avoid contracting the H1NI virus, the DMO advised. 

    "It can spread by droplets of exhaled breath. People nearby who are coughing, sneezing, or talking can catch the virus from the afflicted individual. Therefore, to stop the spread of the illness, people who have a fever, cough, sore throat, cold, or body ache should stay inside," she added.

    She also suggested using masks to protect oneself from airborne sickness, especially for the elderly, kids, and individuals with comorbidities. In Kerala, more than 13,000 people sought treatment for fever at this time. 13,490 persons with fever-related symptoms visited hospitals on Thursday, and 163 of them were hospitalised.

    According to official statistics, 4,985 people in the state sought treatment for fever on June 18; 63 of them were admitted. Ernakulam (35) saw the greatest number of patients admitted, whereas Malappuram (2,051) had the greatest number of cases.

    Also read: Kerala likely to witness surge in fever cases; Health Minister urges public to remain cautious

     

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi US Visit Who is Raj Patel Indian American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner gcw

    PM Modi's US Visit: Who is Raj Patel, Indian-American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner?

    Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' taken into police custody for using obscene language during inauguration event anr

    Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' taken into police custody for using obscene language during inauguration event

    Rainfall to continue in Delhi NCR IMD issues yellow alert from June 25 gcw

    Rainfall to continue in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert from June 25

    Opposition meeting 2024 Lok Sabha election strategy on agenda as party leaders set to meet in Patna gcw

    Opposition meeting: 2024 Lok Sabha election strategy on agenda as party leaders set to meet in Patna

    Modi Biden crack the whip on Pakistan over terrorism; say it must not let terror originate from its soil

    Modi, Biden crack the whip on Pakistan over terrorism; say it must not let terror originate from its soil

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Simran Budharup attacks Avinash Sachdev for his infidelity with ex-fiance Palak Purswani vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Simran Budharup attacks Avinash Sachdev for his infidelity with ex-fiance Palak Purswani

    PM Modi US Visit Who is Raj Patel Indian American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner gcw

    PM Modi's US Visit: Who is Raj Patel, Indian-American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner?

    Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' taken into police custody for using obscene language during inauguration event anr

    Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' taken into police custody for using obscene language during inauguration event

    football Jose Mourinho steps down from UEFA Football Board, sends letter to UEFA director osf

    Jose Mourinho steps down from UEFA Football Board, sends letter to UEFA director

    Kerala Crime Files When and where to watch Aju Varghese Lal Malayalam series? Read THIS RBA

    Kerala Crime Files: When and where to watch Aju Varghese-Lal’s Malayalam series? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon