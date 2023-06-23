Kerala: 13-year-old dies due to H1N1 in Malappuram

A 13-year-old boy named Gokul Das succumbed to the H1N1 virus on Monday (June 19) in Malappuram district. The confirmation report from the virology lab in Alappuzha was received on Thursday (June 22).

Malappuram: The H1N1 virus was identified as the cause of a 13-year-old boy's fever-related death in Kuttippuram, Malappuram, according to health officials. The boy had passed away on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Gokul Das. The fatality was caused by the H1N1 virus infection, District Medical Officer R Renuka stated on Thursday, June 22.

He was undergoing treatment at the Kuttippuram Taluk Hospital. She also urged people to exercise caution around any such fevers.

Gokul's blood and saliva samples were sent to the Virology Institute in Alappuzha for analysis, and the findings were provided on Thursday. People should exercise caution in order to avoid contracting the H1NI virus, the DMO advised.

"It can spread by droplets of exhaled breath. People nearby who are coughing, sneezing, or talking can catch the virus from the afflicted individual. Therefore, to stop the spread of the illness, people who have a fever, cough, sore throat, cold, or body ache should stay inside," she added.

She also suggested using masks to protect oneself from airborne sickness, especially for the elderly, kids, and individuals with comorbidities. In Kerala, more than 13,000 people sought treatment for fever at this time. 13,490 persons with fever-related symptoms visited hospitals on Thursday, and 163 of them were hospitalised.

According to official statistics, 4,985 people in the state sought treatment for fever on June 18; 63 of them were admitted. Ernakulam (35) saw the greatest number of patients admitted, whereas Malappuram (2,051) had the greatest number of cases.

