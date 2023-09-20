Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Man strangles wife to death in Wayanad; later surrenders before police

    Kerala News LIVE: Man strangles wife to death in Wayanad; later surrenders before police

    Kerala news live 20 September 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    10.15 AM: Man strangles wife to death in Wayanad; later surrenders before police

    9.40 AM: Onam Bumper BR-93 results today; 1st Prize is Rs 25 crore

    The Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 results will be declared today at 2 pm.

    Read More: Onam Bumper 2023 Result today: Who will win BR-93 lottery jackpot worth Rs 25 crore? Check HERE

    9.10 AM: Kannur district panchayat submits additional affidavit in SC in stray dog attack case

    The Kannur Zilla Panchayat submitted an additional affidavit to the Supreme Court mentioning the figures of the stray dog attack cases. 465 children were bitten in Kannur in two years. The affidavit also states the death of a minor boy Nihal. It also requested urgent intervention from the court.

    8.40 PM: Helicopter hired for surveillance brought to capital for safety checks; deal signed

    The controversial helicopter hired by the state government has been brought to the capital for safety checks. The inspection was held on the grounds of the SAP camp. The cost of the helicopter for 25 hours of flight will be Rs 80 lakh per month. Over 20 hours of use of the helicopter requires an additional Rs 90,000 per hour payment from the government. According to reports, the final deal for three years has been signed with the private company Chipson Aviation.

    8.25 AM: Karuvannur bank fraud: ED to summon CPM MLA AC Moideen again

    The interrogation of cooperative bank employees and intermediaries in the Karuvannur bank fraud case will continue today. Thrissur Cooperative Bank Secretary Binu and others were interrogated for several hours on Tuesday (June 19). The ED is collecting information about the benami investments made by the main accused, Satheesh Kumar. Another notice will be issued to AC Moiteen MLA who did not appear for questioning yesterday.

    8.00 am:  Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express likely to begin on September 24

    The much-awaited second Vande Bharat Express is likely to be operational from September 24 (Sunday). It will be operating the service between Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha. 

    Read MoreKerala: Second Vande Bharat Express likely to begin from September 24

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu: Wild tusker Arikomban causes havoc in Manjolai; Forest Dept shares pictures rkn

    Tamil Nadu: Wild tusker Arikomban causes havoc in Manjolai; Forest Dept shares pictures

    Onam Bumper 2023 Result updates BR-93 Kerala lottery winner first prize gets Rs 25 crore Check HERE anr

    Onam Bumper 2023 Result today: Who will win BR-93 lottery jackpot worth Rs 25 crore? Check HERE

    Socialist Secular removed from Preamble of Constitution claims Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    Socialist and Secular removed from Preamble of Constitution: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhur

    Centre should set minimum age to access social media Karnataka High Court opines gcw

    Centre should set minimum age to access social media, Karnataka High Court opines

    Kerala: Second Vande Bharat Express likely to begin from September 24 anr

    Kerala: Second Vande Bharat Express likely to begin from September 24

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu: Wild tusker Arikomban causes havoc in Manjolai; Forest Dept shares pictures rkn

    Tamil Nadu: Wild tusker Arikomban causes havoc in Manjolai; Forest Dept shares pictures

    Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakals' of Amrita- Saif; playful banter cracks up social media ATG

    Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakals' of Amrita- Saif; playful banter cracks up social media

    Apple releases iOS 17 Here is a step by step guide to download latest software update gcw

    Apple releases iOS 17: Here's a step-by-step guide to download latest software update

    Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO: Market buzz, company details, upper end price range expectation and more

    Sai Silks IPO: Market buzz, company details, upper end price range expectation and more

    Has Shraddha Kapoor ignored Rashmika Mandanna? Fans claim they didn't 'say hi' to each other vma

    Has Shraddha Kapoor ignored Rashmika Mandanna? Fans claim they didn't 'say hi' to each other

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon