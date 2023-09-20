Kerala News LIVE: Man strangles wife to death in Wayanad; later surrenders before police

10.15 AM: Man strangles wife to death in Wayanad; later surrenders before police

9.40 AM: Onam Bumper BR-93 results today; 1st Prize is Rs 25 crore

The Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 results will be declared today at 2 pm.

9.10 AM: Kannur district panchayat submits additional affidavit in SC in stray dog attack case

The Kannur Zilla Panchayat submitted an additional affidavit to the Supreme Court mentioning the figures of the stray dog attack cases. 465 children were bitten in Kannur in two years. The affidavit also states the death of a minor boy Nihal. It also requested urgent intervention from the court.

8.40 PM: Helicopter hired for surveillance brought to capital for safety checks; deal signed

The controversial helicopter hired by the state government has been brought to the capital for safety checks. The inspection was held on the grounds of the SAP camp. The cost of the helicopter for 25 hours of flight will be Rs 80 lakh per month. Over 20 hours of use of the helicopter requires an additional Rs 90,000 per hour payment from the government. According to reports, the final deal for three years has been signed with the private company Chipson Aviation.

8.25 AM: Karuvannur bank fraud: ED to summon CPM MLA AC Moideen again

The interrogation of cooperative bank employees and intermediaries in the Karuvannur bank fraud case will continue today. Thrissur Cooperative Bank Secretary Binu and others were interrogated for several hours on Tuesday (June 19). The ED is collecting information about the benami investments made by the main accused, Satheesh Kumar. Another notice will be issued to AC Moiteen MLA who did not appear for questioning yesterday.

8.00 am: Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express likely to begin on September 24

The much-awaited second Vande Bharat Express is likely to be operational from September 24 (Sunday). It will be operating the service between Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha.

