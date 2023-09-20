Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu: Wild tusker Arikomban causes havoc in Manjolai; Forest Dept shares pictures

    The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is trying to send back Arikomban, the wild tusker that entered the inhabited area of Manjolai, Tamil Nadu, on September 20. The forest department has shared images of the wild tusker roaming in the Ooth Estate.

    Tamil Nadu: Wild tusker Arikomban causes havoc in Manjolai; Forest Dept shares pictures rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

    Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is trying to send back Arikomban, the wild tusker that entered the inhabited area of Manjolai on September 20. As per new reports,40 personnel are involved in an operation to chase Arikomban back to the forest.  Meanwhile, the entry of tourists to Manjolai Hills has been banned for the time being. The forest department has shared images of the wild tusker roaming in the Ooth Estate. It has been two days since Arikomban reached the inhabited area in Manchola.

    The unwelcome presence of the elephant has caused significant damage to local properties and has prompted the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Sanctuary to impose a temporary ban on tourism. The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is evaluating the situation and believes that Arikomban may not proceed further into Kerala due to the challenging terrain ahead.

    Arikomban, believed to be a 25-kilometer deviation from its typical route in Tamil Nadu's Kothayar region, has now found in the dense forests of Manchola Ooth 10th forest. In recent days, the elephant wreaked havoc by destroying a banana plantation in Nalumuk, causing damage to the roof of a residence in Ooth, and also affecting a tree within the premises of the CSI Church in Ooth Estate.

    The school was closed after foot prints were found in Ooth school premises. In response to the emerging challenges, forest department officials have intensified their monitoring efforts to ensure the safety of the community.

    On April 29, Arikomban was moved from Chinnakanal in Idukki to the Periyar Tiger Reserve as it constituted a menace to the locals. The jumbo continued to go through several areas, including Meghamalai in Tamil Nadu.

    On June 10, the rice-eating wild tusker 'Arikomban', who was translocated to the Upper Kodayar area of Muthukuzhi forest near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border from Cumbum, ventured into Kanyakumari wildlife sanctuary, confirmed the Tamil Nadu Forest officials.

    To take preventative action in case the tusker breaks the boundary and enters the Kerala side, forest officials are keeping a close eye on the Neyyar forest.

    Experts noted that the elephant had previously travelled 20 to 30 kilometres each day in an effort to return to Chinnakanal, which is nearly 400 kilometres from Muthukuzhi.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Onam Bumper 2023 Result updates BR-93 Kerala lottery winner first prize gets Rs 25 crore Check HERE anr

    Onam Bumper 2023 Result today: Who will win BR-93 lottery jackpot worth Rs 25 crore? Check HERE

    Socialist Secular removed from Preamble of Constitution claims Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    Socialist and Secular removed from Preamble of Constitution: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhur

    Centre should set minimum age to access social media Karnataka High Court opines gcw

    Centre should set minimum age to access social media, Karnataka High Court opines

    Kerala: Second Vande Bharat Express likely to begin from September 24 anr

    Kerala: Second Vande Bharat Express likely to begin from September 24

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan breaks silence on daughter Veena Vijayan's 'monthly payment' controversy rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan breaks silence on daughter Veena Vijayan's 'monthly payment' controversy

    Recent Stories

    Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakals' of Amrita- Saif; playful banter cracks up social media ATG

    Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakals' of Amrita- Saif; playful banter cracks up social media

    Apple releases iOS 17 Here is a step by step guide to download latest software update gcw

    Apple releases iOS 17: Here's a step-by-step guide to download latest software update

    Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO: Market buzz, company details, upper end price range expectation and more

    Sai Silks IPO: Market buzz, company details, upper end price range expectation and more

    Has Shraddha Kapoor ignored Rashmika Mandanna? Fans claim they didn't 'say hi' to each other vma

    Has Shraddha Kapoor ignored Rashmika Mandanna? Fans claim they didn't 'say hi' to each other

    X to soon become a paid platform Here is what Elon Musk said gcw

    X to soon become a paid platform? Here's what Elon Musk said

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon