Onam Bumper 2023 Result today: Who will win BR-93 lottery jackpot worth Rs 25 crore? Check HERE

The Onam Bumper BR-93 result will be declared today (Sep 20) at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Keep refreshing this page for LIVE updates. This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores. The second prize is Rs 1 crore which will be awarded to 20 people each.

The Government of Kerala on behalf Lottery Department declares "Thiruvonam Bumper BR 93 Result ". Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Onam Bumper BR.93 will be drawn today (Sep 20) in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation containing a draw number along with the code. Thiruvonam Bumper lottery cost Rs 500.

Kerala Onam Bumper lottery tickets were released on July 24, 2023, by Finance Minister K. Balagopal. It is one of the most eagerly anticipated bumper lotteries held by the Kerala government. Onam bumper lottery tickets will be available in 10 series i.e. TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, TL. About 4.5 lakh tickets were sold out on the first day. Last year, 1.5 lakh tickets were sold on the first day.

Here's the prize breakup of Onam Bumper BR-93:

1st Prize: Rs 25 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

Consolation Prize: Rs 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5000

7th Prize: Rs 2000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

Now after the tax deductions, the first prize winner will roughly get Rs 15 crores 75 lakhs. The state government expects that ticket sales may break last year's record of 66 lakh.

The Onam bumper lottery sponsored by the Kerala government, which offers the greatest lottery reward in the nation, has increased its value this year by awarding more than 5.3 lakh prizes, up from almost four lakh the year before.

The winners from other states should submit their winning tickets to the directorate of state lotteries. Damaged tickets are not eligible for the prize. A ticket can receive only one prize in the respective number, which is the highest. Income tax and other taxes will be deducted from the prize money. Thiruvananthapuram is the legal jurisdiction of the Kerala Lottery.